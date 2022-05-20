She Corporate Football Club are the Champions of the 2021/22 FUFA Women Super League. The Sharks won the title on the final day of the season.

In a highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash that involved She Corporate FC and Kampala Queens, the game lived up to the billing with a large crowd coming to watch the game.

The aforementioned teams went into the last day of the league level on points with 38 points apiece but She Corporate had a superior goal difference.

Therefore, the Nakawa-based side needed just a draw to clinch the title and it’s exactly what they did, holding Kampala Queens to a barren stalemate.

Despite Kampala Queens being the better side in terms of chances created, the home side fought hard to eventually get the much-desired point.

Phiona Nabbumba and Daphine Nyayenga both from She Corporate FC ended the season ad MVP and best goalkeeper respectively.

Lady Doves striker Fazila Ikwaput finished the season as the top scorer with 15 goals. She had the same number of goals as Hasifa Nassuna who scored a hat trick against Uganda Martyrs WFC on the final day.

UCU Lady Cardinals won 4-2 against Uganda Martyrs WFC with the other goal for the University side being an own goal from Harima Kanyago.

Catherine Nagadya and Elizabeth Nakigozi scored the consolation goals for Uganda Martyrs WFC.

Rines SS WFC survived relegation on the final day of the league after drawing 2-2 at Lady Doves FC.

Fazila Ikwaput and Rashida Nankya scored for Lady Doves while Joan Ainembabazi got a brace to help Rines survive relegation.

Elsewhere Kawempe Muslim drew 1-1 at Olila High School WFC while Tooro Queens FC got relegated after playing out a goalless draw She Maroons FC.