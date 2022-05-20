ISF Gymnasiade Normandy Games 2022, France:

Medley Long Relay (Boys):

Gold: Brazil (4:29:10)

Silver: Greece (4:30:38)

Greece (4:30:38) Bronze: Uganda (4:31:61) – Fred Ambayo, Rajab Lumuto Tiimu, Dominic Naido Krop, Raymond Omara

1500m (Boys):

Gold : Felix Ronald Olivo (Spain) – 3:37:16

Silver: Yanis Moulinie (France) – 3:37:57

Yanis Moulinie (France) – 3:37:57 Bronze: Victor Cherotich (Uganda) – 3:57: 62

Under rainy and windy conditions, Uganda U-18 schools national team took the total medal collection to seven on Friday evening.

This followed two bronze medals fetched during the closure of the athletics championship at Stade Helitas in Caen city, France.

The East African athletics giants got two bronze medals in the Medley long relay for the boys as well as Victor Cherotich’s gold in 1500m.

Victor Cherotich happily shows off his medal for the 1500m boys’ finals (Credit: David Isabirye)

First in action was Cherotich who finished in a competitive race won by Felix Ronald Olivo of Spain with a timing of 3:37:16.

The second place and silver was taken by Frenchman Yanis Mouline (3:57:57).

The medley long relay team was comprised of Fred Ambayo, RajabTiimu, Dominic Krop Naido and Raymond Omara.

Ambayo opened the way with Uganda button over 200m.

He then handed over to Tiimu who ran 400m, leading the rest of the pack before he passed over the button to Krop.

Krop covered 600m and he eventually gave the button to Omara, the finisher who covered 800m.

Omara led until the final 100m mark although the final kick eluded him.

Uganda’s medley long relay boys’ team admires their medals after the prize giving ceremony at Stade Helitas, Caen (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We had a great strategy from the start and it worked to perfection. We really needed this medal. I thank the entire team members and the organizers as well as our sponsors. On behalf of the team, I am overwhelmed and we take important lessons from these games” Krop revealed to Kawowo Sports.

Uganda thus settled for third placed to take the bronze after posting a time of 4:31:64.

This was Uganda’s 7th medal at the U-18 games that lured as many as 63 countries from across the world.

Uganda had secured 5 other medals with two gold for Maureen Chebet (800m girls) and Loice Chepkwemoi (2000m steeplechase).

Cherotich won silver in 3000m boys as the two first bronze medals came from Priscilla Akello (800m) and Dolphine Chelimo (2000m steeple chase boys).

Twenty sports disciplines were competed in with Uganda only fielding five; athletics, swimming, Table Tennis, Badminton and Basketball (3X3).

The host cities of these games were Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.