Uganda’s Badminton players Abedi Musa Bukenya and Tracy Justine Naluwooza were stopped at the quarter final stage during the 2022 ISF Gymnasiade Games at the Pom’s Omni sport centre in Deauville, France.

Bukenya lost to French seed one Arthur Wakhevitsch 2-0.

On the other hand, Naluwooza also fell to India’s Prerana Nandakumar 2-0 at the same stage.

Tracy Justice Naluwooza and Muhammad Shamika Fadilah in action at the Poms Omnisport hall in France (Credit: David Isabirye)

Doubles’ misery:

It was double tragedy for team Uganda as the pairing of Paul Muwonge Makande and Abedi Musa Bukenya as well as Tracy Justine Naluwooza and Mahamed Rafi Fadilah Shamika also failed to qualify for the quarter finals.

Earlier on, Makande and Bukenya defeated Argentina’s Da Costa Braga Federico and Andre Gabriel Uzuna 2-0 (21-07 and 21-10) during Group H duels.

Their grey patch in the group stages was the loss to Chinese Taipei’s Chen Zhi Yi and Lu Pei Yang; 13-21 and 11-21.

During the final game, Uganda won 2-1 against Kazakhstan’s Ibray Baiken and Andrey Nedbailo.

In group F, Naluwooza and Shamika won 2-0 over Kazahkstan before falling 2-0 to Chinese Taipei pairing of Nicole Chan Gonzales and Yang Chu Yun 2-0.

Meanwhile, Badminton will officially climax on Saturday, May 21, 2022 with the mixed doubles finale.

Chinese Taipei’s Hon Wen Hsun and Lin Yu Hao face France’s Renoir Lucas and Thea Marguerite.

Wen and Hao has defeated United Arab Emirates’ Dev Ayyappan and Rajith Masiyonova 2-0 (21-12 and 21-10).

Renior and Marguerite edged the Spanish pairing of Garcia Ruben and Ana Caballero 2-0 (21-12 and 21-13).