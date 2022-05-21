Fufa has confirmed that Police FC Captain Tonny Mawejje will be accorded a standing ovation in honour of his contribution to the game as he retires.

Mawejje plays his final competitive game on Saturday when his side visit champions Vipers SC at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende after he announced his retirement on Monday.

“FUFA confirms that Tonny Mawejje will be accorded a standing ovation when the 6th minute of the UPL match between Vipers SC and Police FC clocks at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende on Saturday 21.5.2022,” the FA confirmed in a statement.

"FUFA confirms that Tonny Mawejje will be accorded a standing ovation when the 6th minute of the UPL match between Vipers SC and Police FC clocks at St. Mary's Stadium Kitende on Saturday 21.5.2022," the FA confirmed in a statement.

“In the 6th minute, the referee will temporarily stop the game to accord a standing ovation by all players and fans to Police FC Captain Tonny Mawejje who is retiring from competitive football. Play will resume thereafter.”

Mawejje, arguably among the best midfielders to grace the country has featured for Police (twice), URA and KCCA in the Uganda Premier League.

He won the Cecafa Kagame Cup with the Cops in 2006, the Uganda Cup with KCCA in 2004.

On the Uganda Cranes, Mawejje has managed 83 caps winning several Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup titles and also played at the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon.