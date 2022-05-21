The Victoria Pearls went down by 33 runs to the home side of Nepal in the 5th and final T20i match.

The home side has won the last two T20I games but the visitors had secured the series after winning the 1st three games.

Susan Kakai and Patricia Malemikia the only players who had not had a chance to play in the series and were given a runout with Rita Nyagendo, Evelyn Anyipo, and Franklin Najjumba taking a break.

The Victoria Pearls won the toss and elected to bat 1st but the bowling that has given them success the whole series was off the radar as all the bowlers leaked a lot of runs.

Nepal was able to pile on 123/6 in their 20 overs.

In the chase, Uganda went with a positive approach with Phiona Khulume promoted up the order to open the batting with Kevin Awino.

However, the plan didn’t pay dividends as the top failed to hold with the ever-reliable Janet Mbabazi also falling for only 10.

On her birthday Rita Musamali (26) was the stand-out batter for the Victoria Pearls who fell short by 33 runs.

However, a very good performance in the 1st three games had earned Victoria Pearls a series win on their maiden visit to Nepal.

The series win also means that the ladies should be able to improve on their 21st World ranking after collecting points from a side ahead of them in 16th.

The girls will return tomorrow and start preparations for the annual Kwibuka tournament.