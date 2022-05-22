On the morning of Sunday, May 22, 2022, the Uganda delegation at the 19th edition for the ISF Games left the Games village in Normandy for the capital city, Paris.

All the 42 athletes and accompanying officials successfully traveled by road from Normandy after the games were completed a day earlier.

The delegation was led by the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) president Patrick Okanya and other executive members, National Council of Sports (NCS) General Secretary Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, Secondary Education commissioner Sam Kuloba and legislator Hon. Denis Nyangweso (Deputy Budget committee chairperson, Parliament of Uganda).

The entire delegation is expected to depart from Paris International Airport on Sunday night aboard Ethiopian Airlines via Addis Ababa.

They will arrive at Entebbe International Airport on Monday afternoon.

Okanya is excited about the performance of the team especially in athletics but believes that it remains work in progress.

USSSA President Patrick Okanya shares a light moment with Athletics coach Rafael Kasajja at Paris International Airport on Sunday evening (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We managed to collect a total of 7 medals, all in athletics. Such results are deliberate because we started preparations early. We shall remain on course to plan for the next games in the pipeline. For games where we did not perform well (Badminton, Table Tennis, Swimming and Basketball) and those that we did not field, we shall continue adequate preparations” Okanya noted.

At the 2022 ISF Games, a total of 20 sports disciplines were played with 63 countries attending.

Over 3500 students were engaged in these games and over 1000 officials.

Brazil fielded the biggest contingent with 346 participants, virtually in all the games and recorded the most medals.

National Council of Sports (NCS) General Secretary Dr. Patrick Ogwel after checking in at Paris International Airport (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda’s medals were recorded by Loice Chepkwemoi (Gold, 2000m steeple chase), Dolphine Chelimo (Bronze, 2000m), Victor Cherotich (silver 3000m and bronze, 800m), Maureen Chebet (Gold, 800m), Priscilla Akello (Bronze, 800m) as well as the boys’ medley relay team (Bronze).

The medley relay team had Fred Ambayo, Rajab Ibrahim Lomutho Tiimu, Dominic Naido Krop and Raymond Omara.

Swimmer Kirabo Namutebi set a new national record in 50m freestyle with 26:12:1 seconds.

Also, a couple of Ugandans officiated at these games as Table Tennis’ Edith Namukasa (Referee).

Christopher Mugisa served in the role of Technical Commission for ISF and often officiated at the awarding of medals in athletics.

Some of the members on the Uganda athletics team and some officials (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Uganda Athletes:

Athletics:

Boys:

Rajab Ibrahim Lomutho (Standard High School, Zana), Fred Ambayo (Nampunge Community School), Raymond Omara (Luigi Giussani High School), Elisha Yeko (Kapchorwa Parents School), Victor Cherotich (Chemwania High School), Dominic Naido Krop (Standard High School, Zana), Abel Chebet (Kapchorwa Secondary School), Dolphine Chelimo (Chemwania High School)

Girls:

Christine Nyawere (Old Kampala Secondary School), Sandra Abalo (Old Kampala Secondary School), Ash Nambogwe Babwona (Jinja Secondary School), Financia Chekwemoi (Chemwania High School), Loice Chepkwemoi (Chemwania High School), Priscilla Akello (Standard High School, Zana), Edith Chebet (Kitowoi Seed Secondary School), Maureen Chebet (Chemwania High School)

Swimming:

Boys:

Ampaire Namanya Nimusiima (GreenHill Academy), John Kafumbe (Heritage International School), Jordan Paulsen Settumba (Aga Khan School) and Joshua Elijah Lumonya Wabwire (Aga Khan School)

Girls:

Kirabo Namutebi (British School of Kampala), Esther Daisy Atto (GreenHill Academy), Swagiah Mubiru (Aga Khan School) and Karla Princess Mugisha (GreenHill Academy)

Table Tennis:

Boys:

Tendo Desire Kasoma (St Michael International), Denis Wasswa Kikomeko (Mbogo College School), Philip Martin Napookoli (Kibuli S.S)

Girls:

Shanitah Namaala (Mbogo College), Halima Astoolo (Mbogo College), Flavia Amanyio (St Michael International School)

Badminton:

Girls:

Tracy Justine Naluwooza (Mbogo High), Mahamed Rafi Fadilah Shamika (Rubaga Girls)

Boys:

Paul Muwonge Makande (Kakungulu Memorial School), Musa Abedi Bukenya (Kabojja International School)

Basketball:

Boys:

Mathew Kisakye (Kibuli Secondary School), Ethan Bulenzi (Eureke School), Emmanuel Junior Omara (Hope Secondary School, Nakirebe), Shane Favour Siima Birungi (Kampala International School)

Girls:

Sarah Namale (Nabisunsa Girls School), Mariam Patience Karungi (Nabisunsa Girls School), Sheila Aber Lamunu (Buddo Secondary School), Darlene Elsa Murungi Tashobya (Vine International)