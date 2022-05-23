As the Uganda secondary schools’ team returned home from the 19th edition of the ISF Games in France on Monday afternoon, attention and focus has been now put to the upcoming East African Games.

The team led by the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) president Patrick Okanya also had NCS general secretary Dr. Patrick Okanya, commissioner secondary education Sam Kuloba and Hon. Denis Nyangweso (vice chairperson, presidential advisory committee on the budget).

The participants and the accompanying officials were hosted to a luncheon at the lavish Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe.

The Uganda Secondary Schools team won a total of 7 medals from the 2022 ISF Games hosted in Normandy city, France.

All these medals (2 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze) came from the athletics sport.

Okanya lauded the different stakeholders who assisted in the organization of the team from the athletes, coaches, schools, Government, national federations, parents to the French Embassy.

“I thank the athletes, national federations, parents, coaches, team managers, Government of Uganda and the French Embassy. It was collective effort for the team” Okanya stated.

Victor Cherotich won two medals (silver and bronze), Dolphine Chelimo won bronze, Loice Chekwemoi and Maureen Chebet (gold) as the silvers came Priscilla Akello and the boys’ medley relay.

The Ugandan athletes show off their medals as the accompanying officials thrieve in the moment

Team Uganda has now turned attention to the upcoming East African games that will be hosted in Tanzania (Tabora) with more promise to fund the games by the Government as confessed by the NCS General secretary, Ogwel.

“As Government has already passed an additional 5 billion for USSSA, there is now assurance that grassroots programmes have been considered” Dr Ogwel noted.

Chepkwemoi who also won gold in Slovakia has set her eyes on more international games

“I am humbled for the performance I put up right from the training. I thank my coaches and teammates for the support as well as that of USSSA and the Government. I am focused to train for more international games” Chepkwemoi revealed.

The athletes were served a luncheon at Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe upon return

Hon Denis Nyangweso, the vice chairperson on the Presidential advisory committee on the budget vowed to add his voice for the support of games in secondary schools.

“I traveled to France and witnessed first-hand what these athletes experience. We do not want to receive athletes at the airport when they win medals. We want to be part of their training programmes and preparations” Hon. Nyangweso stated.

Government through the state minister of sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua added an additional Shs 500,000 to each of the 42 athletes on the team.

Uganda took part in 5 sports disciplines of Athletics, Table Tennis, Swimming, Badminton and Basketball (3X3).