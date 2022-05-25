Ugandan footballer Sadam Masereka has earned an academic and athletic scholarship from Lindsey Wilson College in the United States of America (USA).

The former Uganda’s U-17 and U-20 utility player has been admitted for a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and Management effectice August 2022 until May 2026.

addam Masereka (L) controls the ball from Police’s Duncan Sseninde (Photo by John Batanudde)

According to Anna Peterson, the Assistant Director of International Student Programs at Lindsey Wilson College, the school admitted Masereka after he met all standards for admission.

“After review and evaluation in the United State of his (Masereka) application, transcripts, or other records of courses taken and proof of financial responsibility, the student will be required to pursue a full program of study” Peterson revealed.

Masereka is expected to depart the country by June 2022 for the Columbia – Kentucky based United Methodist college.

For starters, Masereka is a product of the national Copa Coca cola championship (won the copa trophy with Buddo in 2018).

Saddam Masereka in action against Tanzania during the CECAFA U-20

He has also played for the Uganda U-20 (Hippos) and recently elevated to the U-23 (Kobs) team where he debuted during Uganda’s two international build up matches against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh city.

The utility player featured at Buddo SSS, Nyamityobora, Jinja based BUL and lately Sports Club Villa in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Masereka is comfortable on either flanks (left and right) and can play in the offensive midfield positions as well.

His pace, sublime close ball control, dribbling abilities, passing expertise and ball crossing skills have often elevated him above the ordinary players.

Sadam Masereka shields the ball during a CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup in Ethiopia

The total fund for the scholarship is $ 37089 (at least Ug.shs 136,504,284) for the entire duration of the course.

Of this, $26228 is dedicated to tuition and fees, $9686 is for living expenses and $1175 for insurance and books.

For clarity, no monies were effected to his personal funds.

Masereka has always yearned to join university since he completed his high school studies at Buddo Secondary School.

Profile:

Full Names: Sadam Masereka

Sadam Masereka Date of Birth:9th September 2000

Parents:

Father : Muhammad “Simon” Kule

: Muhammad “Simon” Kule Mother: Mariam Biira

Education:

Elementary: Kasese Primary, Kasese Muslim and Infant Preparatory School

Kasese Primary, Kasese Muslim and Infant Preparatory School Secondary Level: Lugazi Homeland Secondary School (S.1-S2), Buddo SSS (S3-S6)

Lugazi Homeland Secondary School (S.1-S2), Buddo SSS (S3-S6) Playing Positions: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11

Achievements:

Kasese District Champions (2009 -2012)

Nsangi Zone Football Champions with Buddo SSS (2014 – 2018)

Wakiso District Silver Medalist with Buddo SSS (2016-2018)

Copa Coca Cola – Gold Medalist with Buddo SSS (2018)

East Africa (FEASSSA) Football Gold Medalist with Buddo SSS (2018)

Wakiso District top scorer (2017) – 7 Goals and 5 Assists

*2019, 2020, 2021 (Club football with Nyamityobora, BUL, SC Villa (2021-2022)