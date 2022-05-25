Programme of Trials for Uganda’s Table Tennis Players bound for Commonwealth Games:

Friday, 27th May 2022: Physical fitness and adherence assessment

*At Demelloz Indian Association Restaurant (now called Baguma’s Restaurant) – 3 to 6 PM

Sunday, 29th May 2022: Action at MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo – Kampala

*Best of Five Games (9 AM to 1 PM)

The two final phases of trials for Uganda’s Table Tennis players ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom will take place this week.

There are ten female players set for the trials and these include seed one Rita Nakhumitsa.

Three players are players fresh from the 2022 ISF games in France (Normandy); Flavia Amaniyo, Halima Astolo and Shanitah Namaala.

Others are; Amina Nampeera, Parvin Nangonzi, Florence Seera, Jemimah Nakawala, Irene Nekesa and Regina Nakibuule.

Parvin Nangonzi returns a shot during a trial match (Credit: David Isabirye)

First, the players will be subjected to physical fitness and adherence assessment before the action proper on the table at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo.

The assessment of the physical fitness and adherence to the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) minimum basics roadmap will take place at Demelloz Indian Association Restaurant (now called Baguma’s Restaurant) on Friday 27th May 2022 (3pm to 6pm).

“Only the players who will pass stage 1 will be admitted to stage 2 (action). Each player will have only 2 chances to perform a drill on the roadmap.” Robert Jjagwe, president of UTTA elucidated.

Halima Astolo and Shanita Namaala in girl’s doubles against Bulgaria (Credit: David Isabirye)

Shanita Namaala was arguably the best player for Uganda at the 2022 ISF Games in France. She turns focus to the Commonwealth trials. (Credit: David Isabirye)

The second stage will entail the real qualifiers on the tables at the MTN Indoor Arena in Lugogo, Kampala on Sunday 29th May 2022 from 9 AM to 1 PM where a live Television broadcast is also expected.

All the games will be based on the best of five.

“This format will be the exhaustive, fair and transparent round robin system. The points will be awarded as per the Standard ITTF rules (2 points for a win, loss 1 point and zero for a walk over or no-show” Jjagwe added.

Only the best four players will be considered for submission as the final team to represent Uganda at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Current female Table Tennis seed one Rita Nakhumitsa

Jemimah Nakawaala

Players in Contention: