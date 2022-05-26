2022 Africa Baseball Championship:

Semi-finals:

Uganda Vs Kenya

South Africa Vs Tunisia

The desire and urge to play at any global event particularly the World Cup remains a dream for anybody, at any time.

The Uganda Baseball team is minutes away from fulfilling this dream.

Uganda will face Kenya in one of the two semi-final matches at the on-going 2022 Africa Baseball Championship in Tanzania.

South Africa takes on Tunisia in the other semi-final duel.

At stake are two slots for the Baseball World Cup where the successful finalists will represent Africa.

Team Uganda Delegation:

Players:

John Bosco Sempa, David Arago, Allan Kabenge, Eric Kato, Mary Rose Jopawit, Gloria Ochokorom, Mary Pira, Lillian Nayiga, Deus Rogers Kibalama, Henry Mutebi, Ibrahim Kabogoza, Dennis Kasumba, Derick Mubiru Derick and Gerald Kasozi

Coaches:

Dennis Kasozi & George Mukhobe

Certified Umpires:

Medie Semakula & Deus Owora

Certified Officials:

Moses Patrick Walusanda, Patricia Nalyanya & Jonel Nkutu

Leader of Delegation:

Felix Okuye (President Uganda Baseball and Softball Association)