2022 Africa Baseball5 Championship:

Semi-finals:

Uganda 7-8 Kenya

Kenya Uganda 6-8 Kenya

Kenya South Africa 2-4 Tunisia

Tunisia South Africa 9-4 Tunisia

Tunisia South Africa 9-3 Tunisia

Finals:

South Africa 5-4 Kenya

Kenya South Africa 5-1 Kenya

Uganda fell to neighbors Kenya at the semi-final hurdle of the 2022 Africa Baseball5 Championship in Dar es salaam city, Tanzania at the national indoor Arena.

Kenya won the first game 8-7 as well as the second one, 8-6; to fall 2-0.

Uganda also lost to Tunisia in the third place play-off match.

Tunisia had lost to South Africa in the second semi-final duel 1-2.

The North Africans had won the first game 4-2 as South Africa recovered swiftly to win the second 9-4 and set up a decider that they won easily 9-3.

South Africa beat Kenya 2-0 to be crowned the 2022 Africa Baseball champions.

South Africa Baseball5 showing off their medals

South Africa won 5-4 and 5-1 over Kenya to become the first ever winners of the Africa Baseball 5 championship.

Both Kenya and South Africa will represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup finals.

We faced teams with exceptional talent. What separates our team from the rest is that we play with all heart. We came here (Dar es salaam) to make our country proud. Barnard Mariska, South Africa Baseball5 captain

Hosts Tanzania finished 5th and Zambia were 6th.

Ghana, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe and Egypt occupied the respective top ten slots.

For starters, Netherlands won the 2021 Baseball World Cup that was hosted by Panama.

Cuba were runners up as Canada took third place.

The United States of America (USA) finished fourth at the championship.

Uganda’s squad at the 2022 Africa Baseball championship had players as John Bosco Sempa, David Arago, Allan Kabenge, Eric Kato, Mary Rose Jopawit, Gloria Ochokorom, Mary Pira, Lilian Nayiga, Rogers Deus Kibalama, Henry Mutebi, Ibrahim Kabogoza, Dennis Kasumba, Derick Mubiru and Gerald Kasozi.

The team is managed by two coaches; Dennis Kasozi and George Mukhobe.

Uganda also had two certified umpires at the tournament; Medie Semakula and Deus Owora.

There are three certified officials; Moses Patrick Walusanda, Patricia Nalyanya and Jonel Nkutu.

Uganda Baseball and Softball Association president Felix Okuye led the delegation to Tanzania.

Team Uganda Delegation:

Players:

John Bosco Sempa, David Arago, Allan Kabenge, Eric Kato, Mary Rose Jopawit, Gloria Ochokorom, Mary Pira, Lillian Nayiga, Deus Rogers Kibalama, Henry Mutebi, Ibrahim Kabogoza, Dennis Kasumba, Derick Mubiru Derick and Gerald Kasozi

Coaches:

Dennis Kasozi & George Mukhobe

Certified Umpires:

Medie Semakula & Deus Owora

Certified Officials:

Moses Patrick Walusanda, Patricia Nalyanya & Jonel Nkutu

Leader of Delegation: