Ludo Super League 2022 (Match Day 10 Results):



Nansana Galay 4-0 Buloba A



Buloba A Kazo Hill 1-3 Nansana All Stars

Nansana All Stars Nakawa Market 4-0 Kisansa Kireka



Kisansa Kireka Buyende United 1-3 Kings



Kings Bassajja Bayiiya 1-3 Ntinda United



Ntinda United Masaka Giants 2-2 Busega



The 2022 Ludo Super League continued with match day 10 at the Oasis Villa in Kazo on Thursday, 26th May.



There were six matches played with victories for leaders Nansana Galaxy, Nansana All Stars, Nakawa Market, Kings and Ntinda United.



One game (Masaka Giants against Busega) ended in a stalemate, 2-all.



Current table leaders Nansana Galaxy humbled Buloba A 4-0 to maintain the summit spot with 19 points.



They a point better than Ntinda United who also managed a 3-1 victory against Basajja Bayiiya.

Nakawa Market and Masaka Giants are joint third on 16 points apiece.



Nakawa Market humiliated the defending champions Kisansa Kireka 4-0.



Other results:



In the other games played, Nansana All Stars recorded a 3-1 win over bottom placed Kazo Hill in a bottom of the table clash.



Nansana All Stars has accumulated 9 points to Kazo Hill’s 7.



Kings smiled 3-1 over league debutants Buyende United and Ntinda United condemned Bassajja Bayiiya 3-1.



The final games of the first round will be played on Sunday, 29th May 2022 at Kinoni, hosted by Masaka Giants.



Match Day 11 Games (Sunday, 29th May 2022 – Kinoni, Masaka):

