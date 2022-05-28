Mount Kilimanjaro Boxing Championship 2022:

Saturday, May 28, 2022:

Light Welter: Joshua Tukamuhebwa (Uganda) Vs Alex Isendi (Tanzania)

Joshua Tukamuhebwa (Uganda) Vs Alex Isendi (Tanzania) Light Middle: Zebra Ssenyange Junior (Uganda) Vs Nestroy Nduwarugira (Burundi)

Zebra Ssenyange Junior (Uganda) Vs Nestroy Nduwarugira (Burundi) Welter Weight: Owen Kibira (Uganda) Vs Shaban Hamadi (Tanzania Prisons)

Owen Kibira (Uganda) Vs Shaban Hamadi (Tanzania Prisons) Middle Weight: Yusuf Nkobeza (Uganda) Vs Francis Marko (JKT Tanzania)

Uganda’s national boxing team (The Bombers) is in Tanzania for the 2022 Mount Kilimanjaro boxing competition at the Dar-es-salaam national stadium hall.

The team of six fighters, two coaches and four other officials left Uganda on Friday and reached safely in Dar es salaam city.

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, four Ugandan fighters will be in action during the round robin format of the tournament.

Bombers show off the Uganda National flag with true patriotism

Joshua Tukamuhebwa (red) against Pius Siriro in the Elite Light Welter Weight during the Uganda boxing champions league

Light Welter (63.5 Kg):

Uganda’s Joshua Tukamuhebwa will fight Tanzanian, Alex Isendi.

Light Middle (71Kg):

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Junior, son to the late Zebra Ssenyange fights Burundi’s Nestroy Nduwarugira.

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Junior (left) will face Burundi’s Nestroy Nduwarugira in the light middle weight category

Welter Weight (67 Kg):

In the welter weight, Uganda’s Owen Kibira shall battle Tanzania Prisons’ Shaban Hamadi.

Middle Weight (75 kg):

Uganda’s Yusuf Nkobeza squares up against Francis Marko (JKT Tanzania) in the middle weight.

The two other fighters from Uganda; Teddy Nakimuli (50kg Fly weight) and Jonah Kyobe (57kg Feather weight) will have their bout come later on.

Amid the financial challenges, the team defied the odds and made the trip to Tanzania, thanks to the shrewdness, combativity and aggressive tendency of the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi and his executive committee.

Uganda’s Boxing Team (Bombers)

Uganda’s delegation:

Boxers:

Teddy Nakimuli (50kg Fly weight)

Jonah Kyobe (57kg Feather weight)

Joshua Tukamuhebwa (63.5kg light welter)

Owen Kibira (67kg welter eight)

Isaac zebra Senyange (71kg light middle weight)

Yusuf Nkobeza (75kg middle weight)

Coaches:

Twaib Mayanja

Lawrence Kalyango

Ringside Doctor:

Martin Ntulume

Referee & Judge:

Stephen Tulibagenyi

Media officer:

Akram Mbabazi

Uganda Boxing Federation Representatives: