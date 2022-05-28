Table Tennis Commonwealth Trials:

Sunday, 29th May 2022: Action at MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo – Kampala

*Best of Five Games (9 AM to 1 PM)

Selected matches:

Round 1:

9:00 AM – 9:20 AM:

Parvin Nangonzi Vs Jemimah Nakawala (Table 1)

Regina Nakibuule Vs Irene Nekesa (Table 2)

Rita Nakhumitsa Vs Florence Seera (Table 3)

Amina Nampeera Vs Halima Astolo (Table 4)

Shanitah Namaala Vs Flavia Amaniyo (Table 5)

Ten female Table Tennis players successfully completed the physical fitness and adherence assessment program on Friday, 27th May 2022.

This grueling exercise was conducted at the Demelloz Indian Association Restaurant (now called Baguma’s Restaurant) in Kampala city.

These drills entailed FH ball to ball footwork, alternating FH and BH ball to ball, looping and blocking, looping with footwork, smaching and lobbying full table, short back and spin service, short top spin service, long back spin service, service and attack as well as counter looping.

The best exceling players were Parvin Nangonzi, Jemimah Nakawala and Florence Seera who scored 93% apiece.

Others were Rita Nakhumitsa (90%), Shanita Namaala (87%) and Irene Nekesa (80%).

Three players should below 70%; Regina Nakibuule (66%), Halima Astolo (60%), Amina Nampeera (60%) and Flavia Amaniyo (60%).

Rita Nakhumitsa was among the top performers in the phyiscal fitness and adherence drills with 90% (Credit: David Isabirye)

Flavia Amaniyo scored 60 percent (Credit: David Isabirye)

On Sunday, over 40 matches will be played in the 10 rounds on Sunday, 29th May at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo, starting as early as 9 AM.

In some of the first round matches, the Nakasero club duo of Parvin Nangonzi and Jemimah Nakawala shall lock horns on table 1.

At the same time, Regina Nakibuule (Independent) will square up against Mbogo Mixed’s Irene Nekesa on Table 2.

On Table 3, it will be the battle of two players from Uganda Christian University (UCU); Rita Nakhumitsa against Florence Seera.

Two Mbogo College players; Amina Nampeera and Halima Astolo shall then face off on Table 4.

Over Table 5, Shanitah Namaala (Mbogo High) will entertain St Michael International’s Flavia Amaniyo.

There will be a total of 45 matches that will be played in 10 rounds.

“The points will be awarded as per the Standard ITTF rules (2 points for a win, loss 1 point and zero for a walk over or no-show” Robert Jjagwe, president of Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) explained.

All the games will be based on the best of five with some of the matches live on Television, for the first time ever.

Only the best four players will be considered for submission as the final team to represent Uganda at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Players in Contention: