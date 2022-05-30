Monday May 30, 2022

Mohamed V stadium, Morocco 10pm (EAT)

The biggest club football fixture in Africa is on this Monday when champions Al Ahly of Egypt take on Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League.

The two sides clash at the Mohamed V Complex in Morocco in what will be a third meeting between Egypt and Morocco sides in the finals of the most club lucrative football competition on the continent.

In the previous two, Wydad Casablanca beat Al Ahly 2-1 over two legs in 2017 and before in 2002, Raja Casablanca and Zamalek also faced off.

Holders and record winners Al Ahly are aiming at becoming the first club to win three successive titles after beating Zamalek 2-1 in 2019/20 and last year against Kaizer Chiefs (3-0).

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane who has won the previous two titles could become only the second coach to win four Champions League title alongside Portuguese Jose Manuel who won four titles with Al Ahly in 2001, 2005, 2006 and 2008.

For Mosimane, he won his first title with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 before his last two with the Red Devils.

“It’s an honour, a privilege and it’s historical for our club to make a third cup final in a row because we have never made it,” Mosimane told Cafonline.

“Even though we had made a lot of cup finals but we had never made it three times in a row. As much as it is important for the history of the club, we are not really fixated in that, we are fixated in the match,” he added.

“Because what is the point of making the third final in a row and you don’t win it? Our mind is not on that, our mind is on winning the cup final. Of course we acknowledge that we have made the third cup final in a row and it’s a big step because no team does that.”

For Wydad Casablanca, this the third CAF Champions League final in six seasons, after 2017 (winners) and 2018-19 (runners-up) and their fifth overall in the CAF Champions League/Africa Cup of Champions Clubs (W2 L2), the most by a Moroccan side in the competition.

Match Facts (as per Caf records)

● This is the 11th meeting between Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League, with the Egyptian side edging the head-to-head battle so far, winning four to Wydad’s two victories (D4).

● Al Ahly have won their last two CAF Champions League matches against Wydad Casablanca – both legs of their semi-final meeting in 2019-20 (2-0 and 3-1) and are looking to win three in a row against the Moroccan side for the first time in the competition.

● Al Ahly’s Percy Tau has been directly involved in eight goals (three goals, five assists), more than any other player in the CAF Champions League this season, while the last player with more in a single campaign was Trésor Mputu in 2018-19 (9 – four goals, five assists for TP Mazembe).