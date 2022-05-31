The dream for many sportsmen to be exposed beyond the territories of their confines is envisaged as a big opportunity of personal development.

This is a vivid platform to unearth their potentiality as the opportunities to ascend the next ladders of growth eagerly await.

In Uganda, fast rising Joe Kigozi Academy, one of the sports academies in the country is inclined along the aforementioned school of thought.

This academy has organized a tour to the United Kingdom between 18th to 28th August 2022.

Joe Kigozi Academy players in a training session at Panemera sports ground in Kampala city

This will be a great chance for the young footballers and parents to tour state of art facilities, train and engage in trial matches as well.

Joseph Kigozi, the director of the academy duly confirmed the development.

The Tour of United Kingdom will give both parents and kids to participate using the power of sport. Have you ever wished to watch your favourite English premier league players live their team stadiums? Yes, now this is the time to have your dream turn into reality. Interested parties should contact +256773003233, +256704938815 and hormskate@gmail.com. Joseph Kigozi, Director Joe Kigozi Academy

On the tour, the children will attend a premier league game and visit sports facilities of leading Premier League clubs as Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Joe Kigozi Academy is among the football nurseries in Uganda registered under the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA), an affiliate body to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).