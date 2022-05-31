Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) has named a 17-member team to compete at the CAA African Championships in Mauritius from 8-12 June 2022.

The women’s squad of seven is led by some of the country’s most experienced athletes, including sprinters Leni Shida (400m) who will skipper the women’s team, national 100m record holder Jacent Nyamuhunge, Aciru Knight (1500m) and Janat Chemusto (1500m, 5000m) all of whom achieved the entry standard during the National trials.

Other athletes on the women’s team include Olympian Sarah Chelangat (5000m, 10,000m), Chebet Rachael Zena (10,000m) and javelin thrower Josephine Lalam.

Captain and sprinter Benson Okot (100m,200m) will lead the national men’s contingent that includes Pius Adome (100m, 200m), Adoli Heron (400m) and Godfrey Chanwengo (400m).

Reigning national cross country champion Ali Chebures (10,000m) makes the squad and will have another go at qualifying for the July World Athletics Championships.

He is joined by Osuje Emmanuel (800m), Dradiga Tom (800m), Abu Mayanja (1500m) and Otim Emmanuel (1500m). Ezekiel Chemutai completes the men’s team and lines up in the 3000m steeplechase event.

“We have prepared quite well for the Africa Seniors, we want to win medals,” says Dominic Otucet, the UAF President. “But most importantly, we want to give a chance to our athletes to qualify for Oregon,” Otucet added.

The CAA African Senior Athletics Championships will be held for the first time since the 2018 edition in Asaba, Nigeria, after postponements and cancellations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

TEAM UGANDA TO AFRICA SENIORS

WOMEN

JACENT NYAMUHUNGE- 100m, 200m, 400m

LENI SHIDA- 400m

ACIRU KNIGHT- 1500m

JANAT CHEMUSTO- 1500m, 5000m

SARAH CHELANGAT- 5000m, 10,000m

CHEBET RACHAEL ZENA- 10,000m

JOSEPHINE LALAM- Javelin

MEN