CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship 2022

Matchday 1

Burundi 3-0 Djibouti

Uganda 2-0 Rwanda

Ikwaput was the heroine for Uganda as the Crested Cranes overcame Rwanda at CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship that got underway on Wednesday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The Lady Doves FC forward scored a goal in either half to help Uganda earn a 2-0 win over Rwanda.

Fazika Ikwaput celebrates after scoring.

Her first on the day arrived at the 36th minute, firing into an empty net before getting the second, two minutes after the break.

In a game watched by a sizeable crown, Rwanda and Uganda marched for the opening half an hour, playing with intensity.

With skipper Shadia Nankya failing to beat a late fitness test, Margaret Namirimu of She Corporate was called up to fill the void, partnering Aisha Nantongo at the heart of defence.

Ikwaput broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, firing into an empty net, capitalizing on a mistake by goalkeeper Claudine Itangishaka.

Itangishaka was late to intercept a defense splitting pass from Asia Nakibuuka, and the goalkeeper instead of clearing the ball took away Shamira Nalugya and the ball fell to Ikwaput who did no mistake to fire home.

At the start of the second half, coach George Lutalo called for the first change, introducing Sandra Nabweteme for Shirazi Natasha who blew hot and cold in the opening stanza.

There were further changes with Lillian Mutuuzo, Riticia Nabbosa and Phiona Nabbumba all coming on.

Margaret Kunihira takes on a Rwandese defender

Nabweteme made instant impact with her movements troubling the Rwanda backline. She was involved in the second goal for Uganda that came two minutes after restart.

Ikwaput was found out wide and cut back inside before drilling home to send the fans into wild celebrations.

Shamirah Nalugya in action against Rwanda (Credit:John Batanudde)

Burundi who are also in the same group with Uganda, won their game 3-0 against Djibouti.

Group A will resume on Friday with Uganda facing Djibouti will Rwanda will be up against Burundi.

Action continues on Thursday with two fixtures in Group B. Tanzania plays South Sudan while Ethiopia will take on Zanzibar.

Uganda Starting XI

Dasiy Nakaziro (GK), Asia Nakibuuka, Sumaya Komuntale, Margaret Namirimu, Aisha Nantongo, Joan Nabirye, Margaret Kunihira, Shamira Nalugya, Fazila Ikwaput, Hasifah Nassuna, Shirazi Natasha

Rwanda Starting XI

Claudine Itangishaka (GK), Lydia Uzayisenza, Loiuse Maniraguha, Libellee Nibagwire, Anne Marie Ibangbarye, Joselyne Mukantaganira, Nadine Mukandayisenga, Dorothee Mukeshimana, Callixte Iradukunda, Gloria Sifa Nibagwire, Immaculee Uwimbabazi