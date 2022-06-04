Eastern Region Play-off final (2022):

Jinja North (Nile Group) 1-0 Mbale Heroes (Bukedi Group)

Jinja North Football Club was promoted to the FUFA Big League (second division tier) for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Mbale Heroes at the Iganga Ssaza grounds.

Dickson Matama scored the all-important goal in the 64th minute.

Matama capitalized on a mistake by Mbale Heroes experienced goalkeeper Muhammed Didi Kasule to strike home the winner.

Jinja North defended gallantly and by the end of referee Ashadu Ssemeere’s final whistle, the wild celebrations from the players, technical officials and fans justified the big achievement at in the pounch.

“I thank the club management, players, technical officials, fans and the media for the collective effort exhibited throughout the season. We shall regroup quickly to plan for the 2022-2023 FUFA Big League season” Jinja North Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Nabende revealed.

Jinja North head coach Samadu Musafiri being carried by fans and players after the match

Jinja North Football Club had won the Nile group during the Eastern third division league as Mbale Heroes emerged champions from Bukedi group.

Prior to this finale, the venue had been contested with Kyabazinga Stadium – Bugembe and FUFA Technical Center – Njeru the proposed venues before FUFA rejected them on the element of neutrality.

Jinja North is the third regional club to be promoted to the FUFA Big League, joining Soroti and Adjumani Town Council Football Clubs.