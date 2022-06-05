The American Football Federation of Uganda (AFFU) president Steven George Okeng is currently in the United States of America (USA) on an official working visit.

During the visit, Okeng has held important discussions and signed several Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with key stake-holders in the game.

Steven George Okeng with Ann Babinaga, Minister Counsellor Commercial and Public diplomacy at the Uganda Embassy Washington DC

On his historic tour, Okeng has visited the Ugandan Embassy in the Washington D.C, Villanova University Football and the Philadelphia Eagles team (also watched a practice session).

I met and held talks with H.E Santa Laker Kinyera, the Ambassador of Uganda to the United States of America (USA). I held discussions on matters pertaining to mutual interest and cooperation between the Embassy and the Federation. I discussed with H.E. the Ambassador on the various opportunities in the USA that we could exhaust to achieve Uganda’s foreign Policy in that regard. I also expressed appreciations on the progress made towards the ongoing implementation of the Revitalized Sports Tourism Sub – Sector in Uganda. Steven George Okeng, American Football Federation of Uganda (AFFU)

Steven George Okeng with Nick Sirriani_the head coach of Philadelphia Eagles

Okeng also met and held crucial discussions with the NFL head coach Jeremiah Washburn, the Philadelphia Youth Football Program officials, the head coach of Eagles NFL Head coach Nick Sirriani and the All 22 Global Scouting Network coordinators.

Steven George Okeng in Villanova hall of fame

Steven George Okeng (right) during a meeting with the Embassy counsels in the United States of America (USA)

My travel to the United States of America (USA) has further helped to establish a relationship with the Embassy of Uganda in the US. We need the Embassy at all times in the development of American Football in Uganda. I also met with several sports infrastructural development officials and we look at the development of the land donated to us by Kyambogo University for administrative offices and playing facility. Steven George Okeng, American Football Federation of Uganda (AFFU)

Steven George Okeng at the Villanova University American football Facility

Steven George Okeng (Left) with the NFL head coach Jeremiah Washburn

Okeng also signed an MOU with the All 22 Global scouting Network where they agreed to create opportunities for Uganda athletes through exchange programs, donation of equipment to Ugandan athletes and the like.

He also met with the officials of the Philadelphia Community sports programme to foster more capacity building development through building coaches; referees and the game administrators to further establish a working relationship with Philadelphia Eagles team.

Steven George Okeng stands besides a trophy cabinet

Steven George Okeng with Ms Shelley Gandy Vice President Philadelphia Youth Football Program and other Coaches

George Okeng with coach Mark Ferrante the HeadCoach Villanova Football

As he concludes the tour of USA, Okeng will visit California to meet up with Athletes for Life Organization.

The Athletes for Life Organization also intends to visit Uganda at the end of June 2022.

Okeng will return home mid-June 2022.