CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship 2022

Group|Matchday 3

Tanzania 12-0 Zanzibar

Ethiopia 4-0 South Sudan

Aregash Kalsa Tadesse was the heroine for Ethiopia against South Sudan as the two teams faced off in a group B game at the ongoing CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship.

Action between Ethiopia and South Sudan at Bugembe (Credit:John Batanudde).

In the game played on Monday at Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe, Tadesse netted three goals, two coming in the second half.

Aregash Kalsa Tadesse receives matchday ball from referee Shamirah Nabadda (Credit: John Batanudde).

The other goal for Ethiopia was scored by skipper Loza Abera Geinore who converted from the spot.

Despite winning, Ethiopia only settled for second place with Tanzania getting ahead of them on goal difference.

Loza Abera in action against South Sudan (Credit: John Batanudde)

Tanzania outsmarted their opponents Zanzibar , winning 12-0.

Opa Clement orchestrated the damage of Zanzibar, scoring four goals to take her tally at the Championship to five and thus climb top of the scoring chart while Omary Mwanahamisi came through with hat trick in the one sided affair.

Ester Mabanza, Protasia Mbunda, Diana Lucas Msewa, Janeth Pangamwene and Enekia Kasonga Lunyamila scored a goal each to complete the damage.

The semifinals therefore will have Tanzania facing Burundi while hosts Uganda will take on Ethiopia on Thursday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.