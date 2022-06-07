12 Sports Rounds Boxing Promotion:

Saturday, 23 rd July 2022

July 2022 At MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo – Kampala

Bouts start at 5:00 PM

Tickets: 20,000/= (Ordinary) & 50,000 (VIP)

Former Uganda boxing national team (Bombers) fighters Shadir Musa Bwogi and David Ssemujju continue to make strides in the professional docket of the industry.

This duo is part of the lined fighters under the 12 sports rounds boxing promotion and will fight their respective professional bouts once again on Saturday, 23rd July 2022 at the MTN Indoor Arena in Lugogo, Kampala city.

The official launch of the upcoming bouts took place at Onomo Hotel in Nakasero, Kampala on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

The main fight will witness Bwogi against Jinja’s Henry “Stopper” Kasujja in the middle weight (72 Kg) cluster.

Shadir Musa Bwogi (Left) and Henry “Stopper” Kasujja face off during the fight launch at Onomo Hotel, Nakasero in Kampala city (Credit: David Isabirye)

Both fighters expressed readiness and vowed for a spirited display on the evening.

“I am so much experienced than him (Kasujja). He is not among the fighters that I think about. I will crush him” Bwogi confidently vowed.

Kasujja whose ring name is “stopper” confessed he will stop Bwogi’s dominance.

“I will stop the dominance of Bwogi. I have done enough training to send a strong statement and bring him down” Kasujja attested.

Other bouts:

During the super welter weight bout, David Ssemujju shall take on Shamil Ntambi for six rounds.

L-R: Shamil Ntambi, promoter Ssembuya and David Ssemujju at Onomo Hotel in Nakasero, Kampala city (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ignatius Onyango fights John Sserunjogi in the super middle category (eight rounds).

Saul Male will lock-horns against Kamada Ntege in yet another super middle bout for eight rounds.

In welter weight, Paul Kasumali shall square up against Ibra Mukiibi during a four round fight.

Meanwhile, Roger Kamulegeya and Hassan Were will face off in the Bantam weight section for four rounds.

Isaac Ssebufu and Farat Manilol will be face to face in the light weight (four rounds).

Another Welter weight contest will be between Swalik Kisitu and Ibra Mubiru for four rounds.

Conrad Seruyange and Abdulrazak Wamala will face off in the Light weight category during a four rounds’ bout.

Entry fees are fixed at 20,000/= and 50,000/= in the ordinary and VIP categories respectively.

These contests are organized by 12 Sports Rounds with the other partners including NTV, African Chocolate Company, KCCA, Uhuru and Sapatuu.