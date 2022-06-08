Sport has enormous value to humanity across the divide.

Besides the recreational bit, sport has employed millions of people directly and indirectly.

Sport has unified even the most divergent parties and positively impacted to the social, cultural, political and economic lives of many.

To Table Tennis player Solomon Ssemakadde, 20, he showers special praise to sports.

Table Tennis player Solomon Ssemakadde (Credit: David Isabirye)

Currently in his first year of university education at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) where he undertakes a degree in Business Statistics, Ssemakadde owes his talent for the education bursaries attained over the years.

“I want to thank God for the talent of sports (playing Table Tennis) that he gave me. I have met so many people, got known and best of all managed to get education bursaries that accorded me education up to where I am now” Ssemakadde attests.

Solomon Ssemakadde in Table Tennis action (Credit: David Isabirye)

Best known as Simple Solomon among the Table Tennis fraternity, Ssemakadde commenced his T.T career whilst during his S.2 at T.T hub Mbogo College School in 2015.

Background:

Ssemakadde was born to James Kikomeko and Eva Masembe on 24th January 2002.

Besides Table Tennis, Ssemakadde often juggled football, a sport that he also leisurely plays indoor (Futsal).

Solomon Ssemakadde (Credit: David Isabirye)

Solomon Ssemakadde in action (Credit: David Isabirye)

His elementary education was at Grace Nursery & Primary School for P1 to P7 classes.

Ssemakadde then progressed to Mbogo Mixed Secondary School (O-Level) and later Seeta High School – Nama Campus (A-Level).

He is now at Nakawa based MUBS offering a Bachelor of Business Statistics, in his first year.

He boldly recounts the inspiration from the former country’s seed one, Jonathan Ssenyonga, ironically his current coach to play Table Tennis.

“I loved the way Jonathan Ssenyonga played. I always yearned to play like him” Ssemakadde confesses.

At the apex of his game, Ssemakadde was most valuable player during the 2018 UMEA Solidarity Games held in Mbale city.

He was also the best upcoming player during the Pingis tournament and at some stage, he was the seed 8 during the under 18 tournament.

Solomon Ssemakadde shows Alvin Makumbi how to hold a Table Tennis racket (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ssemakadde’s unselfish acts are now visible with the effort to share basic Table Tennis skills with upcoming talents.

He recently joined fellow player Benjamin Achuma to pass on basic T.T skills to pupils of Twinrood primary school at Kiteezi in Gayaza.

“I am happy to share my Table Tennis skills to young players. They are always yearning to learn the game and who knows, we could be nurturing the future stars” Ssemakadde speaks of training young talents

Benjamin Achuma and Solomon Ssemakadde play a demonstration game at Twinbrook school – Bamba, Kiteezi in Gayaza (Credit: David Isabirye)

Detailed Profile: