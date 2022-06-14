The African Young Environment Activist (AFRIYEA) Golf Academy – Uganda through the school Golf programe has further continued to garner steam and momentum.

The school golf programe, code-named “Growing the game” was extended to Kahugabunyoyi Primary School in the Tourism city of Fort Portal.

A boy from Kahugabunyoyi Primary school swings off

At least 50 pupils (both boys and girls) were taken through the basic golf fundamentals; Grip, posture, stance and impact position.

Former national team player and coach Steven Harrison Kasaija and Andrew Mugume were tasked with the responsibility of passing on the skills.

A coach instructs a Kahugabunyoyi girl how to hold a golf club

Isaiah Mwesige, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AFRIYEA Golf Academy – Uganda confesses that schools as nursery beds for every sport ought to be taken seriously and aggressively.

The process of talent development in sports requires an environment that encourages early identification of inherent sporting potentials in youngsters and provides the necessary support to grow such potentials into refined talents. Across cultures, athletic development is achieved through a synergy between athletes, coaches, school and communities. AFRIYEA golf Academy introduced golf to over 50 students as part of the effort to grow the game of golf in pursuit of diversity, inclusion and equity. An opportunity given to the kids to learn the sport whilst young provides them a room to become champions. Isaiah Mwesige, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AFRIYEA Golf Academy – Uganda

Kahugabunyoyi primary school pupils gather after a golf session

Kahugabunyoyi Primary school pupils share a light moment

The programs rhyme with AFRIYEA’s bold mission and vision statements.

To provide the underserved youth and children with special needs to prosper in life by instilling character development, life skills and values through education and the game of golf AFRIYEA Golf Academy – Uganda Mission statement

To become the number one academy that is a self-sustaining destination for junior golfers AFRIEYA Golf Academy – Uganda Vision

A boy from Kahugabunyoyi Primary School follows the flight of his ball after driving off

The other schools on board include; Golden Star, Banyatereza, Green Circle School, Glory to Glory, Tooro Parents, Buhinga Primary School, Njara Primary and St. Paul’s.

AFRIYEA is arguably Uganda’s leading golf Academy that is bringing the game of golf and its benefits to all the youth and underprivileged children.

This is by enriching them with various professions including the game of golf, education, life skills, environmental and social opportunities.

AFRIYEA Golf Academy is deeply rooted in the core values of academic excellence, hard work, inclusiveness, results-based, accountability, friendliness, sportsmanship, and environment consciousness.

AFRIYEA Golf Academy has several partners as Tooro Golf Club, Aspire Sports Scholarship, Masindi Golf and Sports Club, Mountains of the Moon University.