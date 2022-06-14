Dixon Adol Okello, a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) certified safety and security official has sounded strong warning bells to the FUFA International Match Organizing Committee (IMOC).

In a strongly worded missive, Okello cites the interference of the IMOC in the operations of the security committee operations.

“IMOC is disorganizing the Security Committee’s Operations. If FUFA doesnot react soon to restore sanity, expect a major disaster during an International match!” he warned.

Dixon Okello on duty during the AFCON 2021 tournament in Cameroon

Okello, a vastly traveled safety and security officer has no further kind words for IMOC.

Enough is enough, over the years, I have tried to advice IMOC, to stop interfering with Security planning, operations and deployment, though am not a member of the FUFA security committee. IMOC, has effectively rendered the National Safety and Security Officer NSSO (Mr Sekabira) a lame duck, who can only work under their instructions. IMOC, under FIFA and CAF regulations, cannot decide on the number of security officers to be deployed during an International match. They should not get involved with security related issues for example; Security deployment, emergency and evaluation plans, teams security/escorts, Hotel security, VVIP security, Competitions area (Dressing room) and the field of play security. Under FIFA and CAF regulations, the NSSO, plans, co-ordinates, oversees and enforces all security matters, including the Budget of all security personnel and Stewards to be deployed on match day. IMOC can only take advice from the security committee but not impose their will. It’s shocking and it has become a source of consternation as security feel they are taken for granted and not respected. Dixon Adol Okello, CAF and FIFA Safety & Security official

Over a week ago, Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) delivered a warning letter to Football federations to respect the NSSO or risk playing matches without fans.