KCCA are close to completing a deal for Moses Waiswa. The midfielder had held talks with the Kasasiro after South African side; SuperSport United opted not to renew his contract.

Vipers SC have opened talks with right back Ashraf Mandela over a possible deal after expiry his contract with URA. Mandela is former Venom and won the league with Vipers SC in 2017/18 [Swift Sports]

South Sudan international Makweth Wol has left Mbarara City for his home land club, Kator Football Club. He spent six years with the Ankole Lions

League champions Vipers SC want to sign Ugandan internationals Farouk Miya and Lumala Abdu who are currently free agents [Football 256]

Gaddafi has reportedly completed the signing of John ‘Tooki’ Byamukama. The midfielder ran out his contract with Express FC and at Gaddafi, he will re-unite with Coach Wasswa Bbosa [Swift Sports]

Several out of contract SC Villa players have refused to renew their contracts over what they call meagre sign on fees. Skipper Gavin Kizito, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Amir Kakomo, Goffin Oyirwoth and Meddie Kibirige are all reported to be on their way out of Villa Park [Sports Nation]

KCCA are targeting midfielder Ivan Sserubiri who is a free agent after expiry of his contract at URA [Swift Sports].

Stanbic Uganda Cup winners BUL FC are looking at galvanising their defence ahead of a big season for them with Murushid Jjuuko the main target if he doesn’t renew his contract at Express FC.

URA could also lose several out of contract players including Vipers target Ashraf Mandela, Steven Mukwala, Mikdad Ssenyonga and Ibrahim Dada [Swift Sports]

The Red eagles are also expected to lose over seven players in this window with Gaddafi FC under new coach Wasswa Bbosa the likely destination.

URA want a new technical staff with eyes on Mike Mutebi, Sam Ssimbwa and Abdallah Mubiru although nothing has been agreed.