Aliguma Foundation Day:

Saturday, 18 th June

June Acholi Quarters playground, Banda – Kampala

Murmurs amongst residents in the banda slum confines of Acholi quarters and the surrounding Nakawa areas equate Ritah Aliguma to the Biblical manna.

The justification of those murmurs entirely lies in the ears and hearts of the beholder.

At a time, the people within Acholi quarters expected no help, Aliguma has always been available to salvage the daring situation in a similar way Biblical manna defied gravitational force to fall to earth back in the ends.

The same manna that God provided for the Israelites during their travels in the desert for the 40-year period following the Exodus and prior to the conquest of Canaan was very welcome at the time of need.

Her “Ndi Mwana – The cry of a girl child” programe held on May 31st 2021 won the hearts of many to complement on the earlier slums football arrangement.

This programe helped a great deal in the capacity of the Girl-Child (social inclusion) to not only survive but thrive even in complex situations in the Acholi Quarters.

Ritah Aliguma, founder of the Aliguma Foundation

Aliguma through the Aliguma Foundation is like a mother to many in these slums, a teacher of sorts, counsellor, a journalist and yes, a redeemer in a way or another.

Bar the philanthropic acts executed over the years to the people of Acholi Quarters, Aliguma has also sacrificed personal resources in time, finances and material to make ends meet.

Rita Aliguma was responsible for the leveling and regreening of the Acholi quarters playground

This Saturday, 18th June 2022, Acholi Quarters will be the place to be for the Aliguma Foundation Day.

On this day, there are a number of planned activities ranging from sanitation drives, football games, music and dance performances as well as feeding.

Aliguma, a former vice president of the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) humbly calls for necessary assistance and help in terms of donations towards this planned day that also happens to be her birthdate.

I urge all persons to donate both in kind and financially towards this campaign. This can be school stationery (books, pens, pencils, paper reams and others) as well as sanitary pads for the Girl child. Those willing to participate should contact +256744235155 or +256704540765. Ritah Aliguma, Founder of Aliguma Foundation

The Aliguma Foundation

Ritah Aliguma shows the FUFA president Moses Hassim Magogo the land where the empowerment center will be built in Kinnuma, Masindi district

Meanwhile, the development on the on-going empowerment center in Kinnuma, Masindi District are also progressing smoothly.

The Empowerment center will accommodate the sports complex (two football pitches, netball court, basketball court, netball, tennis and handball courts) as well as a skills center.

The projects of Aliguma Foundation are supported by UEFA Foundation for Children Team, UNHCR, Italian Embassy as well as individual personalities.