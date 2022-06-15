A & B Promotions:

Main Fight : Catherine Nanziri (Uganda) Vs Sadra Mohamed (Tanzania)

: Catherine Nanziri (Uganda) Vs Sadra Mohamed (Tanzania) Friday, 24 th June 2022 (*Gates open by 6 PM)

At PTC (Ewa Mitanda, Bulenga)

Entry Fees: 10,000/= (Ordinary), 20,000/= (VIP) & 100,000/= (VVIP)

Olympian Catherine Nanziri will square up against Tanzania’s Sadra Mohamed on Friday, 24th June 2022 at PTC Hotel in Bulenga, a suburb of Kampala city.

This fight for Nanziri is envisaged as a precursor ahead of a title fight before the dawn of the year.

Catherine Nanziri

Nanziri is under the A & B boxing promotions, a vivid firm managed by Akram Iga.

The aggressive fighter has been undergoing vigorous training under coaches Emmanuel Kibuuka Busagwa and Henry Majwega.

She reveals that the current training will guarantee her a knock out in the second round against the experienced Tanzanian.

Catherine Nanziri during her work-outs in the Gymnaisum

Catherine Nanziri on the treadmill during the work-outs in the Gym

“I have prepared enough for this fight and I don’t think that this lady will prove a stumbling block in my quest for a big title” remarked Nanziri.

For starters, Nanziri is Uganda’s first female Olympic boxer and this fight is attached to women empowerment in Uganda through sports.

It will be a Uganda versus Tanzania affair as Catherine Nanziri battles Sadra Mohamed

During her debut pro fight, Nanziri expectedly knocked out Tanzania’s Husnah Saydi Zamba in the first round at the MTN Omondi stadium in Lugogo on 1st April 2022.

This fight against Sadra Muhammed comes at a time fight promoter Iga Akram is marketing his fight series concept to Ugandans.

Undercards:

To spice up the evening, nine undercard fights have been lined up.

The biggest of them is a super Welter weight bout between Stanley Mugerwa against Tom Muwanguzi.

Zzana based Joshua Male will be battling Jinja city’s Saidi Chako.

Catherine Nanziri (standing) proudly poses after a training session

Fans will access the venue (PTC Bulenga) at 10,000/= (Ordinary), 20,000/= (VIP) and 100,000/= for the VVIP cluster.

The fights are exclusively powered by Swatt, Peace Via Dialogue, Fist of Hope Foundation and Recycle for Good among others.

Undercard Fights: