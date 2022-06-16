The Fufa Disciplinary Panel has finally ruled on Kataka FC’s hooliganism acts during their last league game last season against Kyetume FC.

At the final whistle, several Kataka FC players, fans and officials attacked and beat up their Kyetume counter parts on April 28 at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

“The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has sanctioned Kataka FC for breach of Article 31(10) of the FUFA Competitions Rules during their home league match with Kyetume FC on 28th April 2022 at Mbale Municipal Stadium..,” read a statement on the ruling.

Kataka FC has been sanctioned;

“A deduction of two points and two goals that shall be effected from points accumulated upon commencement of the 2022/2023 FUFA Big League season.

See more Kataka FC banned from using home venue for 5 matches, to lose 2 points and 2 goals due to fans’ hooliganism pic.twitter.com/phgBjtvbsk — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) June 16, 2022

“Playing 5 home games behind closed doors outside the Bugisu Province and shall be implemented upon commencement of the 2022/2023 FUFA Big League season. The games will be played on a neutral stadium cleared by the Club Licensing Committee for use during FUFA Big League matches.”

Meanwhile, only one player Noah Kizito has been found guilty and handed a six months ban.

See more The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Noah Kizito of Kataka FC from all football activities for a period of six months as an appropriate corrective measure for his misconduct against an opponent Baker Buyala in the @FUFABigLeague match between his club and… pic.twitter.com/l4aED3NCzP — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) June 16, 2022

“The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Noah Kizito of Kataka FC from all football activities for a period of six months as an appropriate corrective measure for his misconduct against an opponent Baker Buyala.

“The sanction will be served at the commencement of the 2022/2023 season.

In the same breath, Onduparaka FC have also been sanctioned for repetitive offence following their acts in the game against local rivals Arua Hill.

“The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has sanctioned Onduparaka FC for breach of Article 31(10) of the FUFA Competitions Rules during their home league match with Arua Hill SC on 6th May 2022 at Green Light Stadium in Arua.”

Onduparaka FC has been sanctioned;

“A deduction of two points and two goals which shall be implemented upon commencement of the 2022/2023 Uganda Premier league season despite the presence of the suspended one point and one goal deduction.

See more .@OnduparakaFC1 sanctioned by FUFA for repeated offences of fans’ hooliganism pic.twitter.com/5OWShNzES1 — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) June 16, 2022

“Playing 5 home games behind closed doors outside the West Nile Province shall be implemented upon commencement of the 2022/2023 Uganda Premier league season. The games will be played on a neutral stadium cleared by the Club Licensing Committee for use during Uganda Premier league matches.”

Are you satisfied with the sanctions slapped on the three parties (Kataka FC, Noah Kizito and Onduparaka)?