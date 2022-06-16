World Lacrosse Championships 2022 (29th June – 9th July):

Maryland, Towson – United States of America

Uganda’s matches:

The Uganda senior women Lacrosse national team is set for the 2022 World championship to be hosted by Maryland, Towson city in the United States of America (USA).

This follows intensive training for the team at the Mehta stadium, Lugazi for the past couple of months under head coach Colin McSharar, Kelly Mcquilkin, Nicole Kali and Keith Lubangakene (assistant coaches).

The traveling team of 19 players was already confirmed.

The coaches Colin McSharar and Kelly Mcquilkin demonstrate to the players during a training session

Women Lacrosse team players

This has two goalkeepers in Gloria Asasira and Winnie Angom.

There are four defenders on the team; Lilian Hope Amoit, Shiran Bashabomwe, Joyce Nakibule and Miriam Ayenyo.

The seven midfielders include; Tracy Tushemerirwe, Christine Ijawet, Evelyn Nelima, Teopista Nabunya, Flavia Nalwanda, Robin Koehler Aline and Patience Amulen.

This team has six attackers in Dorothy Nakato, Ashar Nantale, Marion Nandala, Vanessa Namiya, Mayi Nankabirwa and Joseline Nandutu.

Of these players, Uganda Prisons has four on board; goalkeeper Angom, midfielder Nabunya as well as two defenders Ayenyo and Nakibule.

Vastly experienced Nakato is the team captain, assisted by Nabunya.

Dorothy Nakato and Tracy Ruth Tushemerirwe in training. Nakato is the team captain

The players at the dinner before the coaches left for the US

The team will depart the country on 25th June 2022 ahead of the first game against Latvia on 30th June.

Uganda will then return to action on the 1st July against Germany, Wales (2nd July) and will wind up the business on 3rd July against Jamaica.

Uganda is among the five countries making their debut at the world championships.

The other four are Argentina, Jamaica, Norway and Puerto Rico.

Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Assistant coach Nicole Kali demostrates a drill

