World Lacrosse Championships 2022 (29th June – 9th July):
Maryland, Towson – United States of America
Uganda’s matches:
- 30th June 2022: Latvia Vs Uganda (6 PM)
- 1st July 2022: Uganda Vs Germany (2 PM)
- 2nd July 2022: Wales Vs Uganda (6 PM)
- 3rd July 2022: Uganda Vs Jamaica (1 PM)
The Uganda senior women Lacrosse national team is set for the 2022 World championship to be hosted by Maryland, Towson city in the United States of America (USA).
This follows intensive training for the team at the Mehta stadium, Lugazi for the past couple of months under head coach Colin McSharar, Kelly Mcquilkin, Nicole Kali and Keith Lubangakene (assistant coaches).
The traveling team of 19 players was already confirmed.
This has two goalkeepers in Gloria Asasira and Winnie Angom.
There are four defenders on the team; Lilian Hope Amoit, Shiran Bashabomwe, Joyce Nakibule and Miriam Ayenyo.
The seven midfielders include; Tracy Tushemerirwe, Christine Ijawet, Evelyn Nelima, Teopista Nabunya, Flavia Nalwanda, Robin Koehler Aline and Patience Amulen.
This team has six attackers in Dorothy Nakato, Ashar Nantale, Marion Nandala, Vanessa Namiya, Mayi Nankabirwa and Joseline Nandutu.
Of these players, Uganda Prisons has four on board; goalkeeper Angom, midfielder Nabunya as well as two defenders Ayenyo and Nakibule.
Vastly experienced Nakato is the team captain, assisted by Nabunya.
The team will depart the country on 25th June 2022 ahead of the first game against Latvia on 30th June.
Uganda will then return to action on the 1st July against Germany, Wales (2nd July) and will wind up the business on 3rd July against Jamaica.
Uganda is among the five countries making their debut at the world championships.
The other four are Argentina, Jamaica, Norway and Puerto Rico.
Traveling Delegation:
Players:
- Goal Keepers: Gloria Asasira, Winnie Angom
- Defenders: Lilian Hope Amoit, Shiran Bashabomwe, Joyce Nakibule, Miriam Ayenyo
- Midfielders: Tracy Tushemerirwe, Christine Ijawet, Evelyn Nelima, Teopista Nabunya, Flavia Nalwanda, Robin Koehler Aline, Patience Amulen
- Attackers: Dorothy Nakato, Ashar Nantale, Marion Nandala, Vanessa Namiya, Mayi Nankabirwa, Joseline Nandutu
Officials:
- Head Coach: Colin McSharar
- Assistant Coach: Kelly Mcquilkin
- Assistant Coach: Nicole Kali
- Assistant Coach: Keith Lubangakene
- General Manager: Williams Thuy
- Team Manager: Isaac Ssekamwa