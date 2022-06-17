Match Summary | Uganda vs. Jersey

Jersey 256/6

Uganda 193 all out

Jersey won by 63 runs

Uganda’s Cricket Cranes went down to visitors Jersey by 63 runs on the opening day of the Challenge League B tournament.

The Cricket Cranes won the toss and elected to bowl first but once the opening pair of Harrison Carlyon (34) and man of the match Nick Greenwood (80) got stuck in, they made the Ugandan bowlers work very hard.

Josh Lawrenson | Credit: John Batanudde

The pair put on an opening stand of 74 that was followed by a 97-runs second wicket of Greenwood and Josh Lawrenson (43) putting Jersey in a strong position.

Jersey looked set for a big total but a very good bowling performance by Uganda in the final session of the innings got some rewards for the bowlers as they kept Jersey at just 256/6 in their 50 overs.

Simon Ssesazi | Credit: John Batanudde

In the chase, Simon Ssesazi took the game to Jersey scoring a swashbuckling 50 off only 43 as he set the tone for Uganda.

However, his wicket slowed down the game with the asking rate climbing and not even another half-century from Ronak Patel (60) would repair the innings for Uganda.

Ronak Patel | Credit: John Batanudde

The injury suffered by Deus Muhumuza when he was fielding threw a spanner in the works as he couldn’t bat through a pain barrier. His fitness was greatly missed in the middle order where he could have helped to anchor the innings and support Ronak or Riazat.

Deus Muhumuza | Credit: John Batanudde

It was an opening day failure for the Cricket Cranes as they look to stay on top of the ICC Cricket Challenge League B to a side that will be hosting the final round of the qualifiers in August.

On day 2, Kenya will be taking on Bermuda at the University Oval in Kyambogo while Hong Kong will be taking on Italy at Lugogo Oval.