Uganda harbors dreams of hosting the coveted Africa Cup of Nations and the plans are already in the pipeline according to Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) President Moses Hassim Magogo.

While appearing on his weekly radio talk show ‘Tutegeere Omupiira’ on 102.1 FUFA FM, Magogo revealed the plans to host the continental tournament are underway with the government showing interest.

“The Speaker of Parliament confirmed that the President granted a go-ahead for Uganda to make a joint bid with Tanzania to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations,” he revealed before adding “We shall come out and tell Ugandans details when the right comes but at the moment, the President gave acceptance because this is one of the conditions for any Nation willing to host.”

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni takes a group photo with the Uganda Cranes team that played at AFCON 2019

“On football level, we have already engaged the Tanzania Football Federation about this idea but the Governments of both countries must consent to this.”

The major concern for Uganda would be the lack of football infrastructure to be specific stadia but Magogo was quick to answer indicating, “If we can have Namboole renovated to the best standards, there is St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende, Buhinga, Masaka Recreation Ground plus Akii Bua are already in plan and if we can add one or two structures, then we can have the capacity to host.”

According to the FUFA President who is also a CAF Executive Committee Member, for any Nation to host AFCON, you must have six standard stadia but in case of a joint bid, each country is required to have at least three. He further revealed that Senegal is one of the countries that has expressed interest to host the 2027 edition. Namibia and Botswana too, are planning on a joint-bid.