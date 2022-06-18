2022 Senior Pool League:

Match Day 1 Continuation:

Saturday, 18th June 2022:

Hot Pool Vs Kireka – Tickles & Giggles, Kiwatule

Sinkers Vs Nakawa – Casablanca, Wandegeya

Upper Volta Vs Akaanya – Upper Volta Sports Arena, Kasubi

Club 408 Vs Wakiso City Giants – Navigator, Ntinda

Mbale Vs Capital Night – Oak Bar & Lounge, Mbale – Soroti Road

Kansanga Vs Tororo Tigers – Amigoz Sports Bar, Kansanga

Official opening match:

Royal Giants 11-9 Scrap Buyers

The 2022 senior pool league match day one matches continue on Saturday, 18th June 2022 with six matches on the menu.

This follows the official opening match between debutants Royal Giants and Scrap Buyers at Tickles and Giggles Bar in Kiwatule.

Royal Giants won the well contest duel 11-9 with Ibra Kayanja starring as he won all his four games.

On Saturday, the Tickles and Giggles Bar will once again be the place to be as Hot Pool’s plays host to visiting Kireka.

Other matches:

Mbale entertains Capital Night at the Oak Bar & Lounge, Mbale – Soroti Road.

Kansanga shall take on another debutant side Tororo Tigers at the Amigoz Sports Bar in Kansanga.

At the Shades Bar in Makerere, Sinkers will face Nakawa.

Upper Volta will square up against Akaanya at the Upper Volta Sports Arena, Kasubi.

Meanwhile, Club 408 takes on Wakiso City Giants at the Navigator Bar in Ntinda, Kampala.

Pool Association of Uganda publicst Peter Kyobe (standing), Tournament secretary Ismail Nkata Kalibala and a female player Brenda Akiror address the media (Credit: David Isabirye)

Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) tournament secretary Ismail Nkata Kalibala urges all the teams to keep time (3 PM cue off time), discipline and smartness as the Black ball pool rules shall be followed to the dot.

“As we further professionalize the senior pool league, I urge all the teams to keep time. We cue off at 3 PM for all the matches. I encourage all the players to follow the dress code with discipline to be maintained for all the players and fans” Kalibala urged.

For the first time in the history of the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU), the senior pool league was televised live on television (NBS Sport TV Channel).