2022 Uganda Handball Super League:

Match Day two Results:

Kyambogo University 33-29 Evergreen (Men)

Evergreen (Men) Makerere University 21-30 Kyengeza (Women)

Kyengeza (Women) Ndejje University 28-21 UPDF (Women)

UPDF (Women) Ndejje University 38-30 UPDF (Men)

A total of 230 goals were scored during match day two of the 2022 Uganda National Handball League at the Old Kampala Sports Arena in Mengo, Kampala city on Sunday, 19th June.

There were four matches played with victories for Kyambogo University and Ndejje University (men) as well as Kyengeza and Ndejje University women.

Ndejje University men’s 38-30 win over UPDF produced the most goals (68) in a single game.

Daniel Bongomin (10), Nicholas Atugonza (8), Edgar Ssemirimu (7) and the man of the match Prince Muhumure (6) netted the goals for Ndejje University.

UPDF’s goals came from Chester Alworonga (10), Medard Twine (6) and Vicent Tibamwenda (4).

This was followed by Kyambogo University’s 33-29 win over Evergreen (men).

Kyambogo University’s win was inspired by Kenneth Twinomugisha (man of the match), Patrick Mawejje and Victor Opio.

Evergreen executed a spirited fight through Nathan Byamukama, Timothy Okolimongo and Keith Begumisa.

Kyengeza women condemned Makerere University 31-20.

The star of the match was Kyengeza’s Priscilla Aber who also managed to score 9 goals to her account.

Other instrumental players were Maria Nasulumbi (7 goals) and Dorah Namwanga (5 goals).

Ndejje University women overcame UPDF 28-21.

Lillian Achola (Ndejje University) was the star player of this game.

Achola was joint team scorer alongside Barbra Nantume on 7 goals apiece.

Other top performers were Shakira Bako (6 goals) and Shirat Zawedde (4 goals).

UPDF’s Diana Tiperu was outstanding in the game with the most goals scored, 9. Slivia Nakanwagi followed suit with 6 goals to her name.

This league is organized by the Uganda Handball Federation (UHF).