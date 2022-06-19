

Leroy and Urshlla Gomes are on course for a big stage as they make their debut in a world rally championship round.

The Zambian crew will race at this weekend’s Safari rally Kenya due on 23-26th June in Naivasha and Nairobi.

They will; in their Ford Fiesta face off against seasoned WRC and African drivers in the WRC2 category.

“Last year was a tough one for us to attend. This year, things have started to normalize and we decided to do the ARC and the WRC.

“Our car was left in the area so we thought we should take advantage of the opportunity to compete in the biggest Motorsport event on the continent,” said Leroy.

Among the familiar crews that the Zambia’s will battle against are Karan Patel, Amaanraj Singh, Pierro Cannobio and Aakif Virani all from Kenya.

Three-times European champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz from Poland, 2009 WRC Jr champion Martin Prokop are among the big foreign crews for the WRC category.

“Honestly, I have not set any target. We are just looking forward to the experience.

“We will have to approach the event more strategically because it is long and the terrain is the most challenging on the continent. So we will pick our battles as the race unfolds,” he added.

Safari rally will start with a shakedown on Wednesday before crews head to the Nairobi Super Special stage at Kasarani.

That will be followed by three days of racing in Naivasha.