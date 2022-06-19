2022 Senior Pool League:

All Match Day 1 Results:

Upper Volta 16-04 Akaanya

Akaanya Sinkers 13-07 Nakawa

Nakawa Club 408 07-13 Wakiso City Giants

Wakiso City Giants Kansanga 08-12 Tororo Tigers

Tororo Tigers Royal Giants 11-9 Scrap Buyers

Scrap Buyers Mbale 11-00 Capital Night (Walkover countdown)

Capital Night (Walkover countdown) Hot Pool 00-11 Kireka

Upper Volta pool club became the first entity in the 2022 senior pool league to secure a bonus point.

This happened after a convincing 16-04 home victory over Akaanya at the Upper Volta sports arena in Kasubi.

Charles Ssegawa and Kenneth Odong won their respective four frames apiece.

Ssegawa had one break and finish frame (A score) with the other two wins ending in B’s and one C.

Odong, on the other hand had four B’s.

Upper Volta is now top of the fourteen team table standings with the maximum four points.

Upper Volta Pool Club players

Akaanya Pool Club players

Sinkers Pool Club players

Other matches:

Sinkers recorded a 13-07 win over visiting Nakawa at the Shades Bar in Makerere.

Club 408 fell at their own grave yard 07-13 to Wakiso City Giants at the Navigator Bar in Ntinda.

Wakiso City Giants pool club players

Wakiso City Giants team had the likes of Aziz Kasi, Mahd Mivule, Vicent Ssekibule, Henry Katongole, Mubarack Muson and Geofrey Lutaaya.

Club 408 was represented by Rogers Musinguzi, Emmy Jondu, Simon Kyeyune, Allan Katongole, Nathan Bwankosya, Brian Mugenyi and Sadiq Hisata.

Kansanga was defeated 08-12 by debutants Tororo Tigers at the Amigoz Sports Bar in Kansanga.

Kansanga Pool Club players

The official opening game played earlier witnessed Scrap Yard win 11-9 on the road over Royal Giants at Tickles and Giggles Bar, Kiwatule with Ibra Kayanja winning all his four frames.

Walk-overs:

Two walk-overs were awarded on match day one.

Mbale got free points and a 11-00 win over Capital Night over a walk-over countdown.

Mbale Pool club players

Mbale’s team had Abdu Mafabi, Abbex Simuzibu, Eria Junior, Jonathan Savimbi, Arnold Semwenano, Bashir, Rashid and Kawesa.

Capital Night arrived late at the Oak Bar & Lounge, Mbale – Soroti Road and declined to play with a five frame’s deficit.

Kireka got a walk over Hot Pool away at the Tickles & Giggles Bar in Kiwatule.

Kireka Pool club players

Match Day Two Games:

Wednesday, 22nd June 2022:

Capital Night Vs Club 408 – Upper Volta Sports Arena, Kasubi

Thursday, 23rd June 2022:

Wakiso City Giants Vs Kansanga – Pot It Sports Bar & Restaurant, Namasuba

Saturday, 26th June 2022: