Kenya’s Karan Patel hopes to go all out seeking a top spot in the WRC2 category as the World Rally Championship heads into the sixth round; the Safari Rally in Kenya.

The Kenyan driver will be facing off with eight other crews both from Kenyan and foreign crews including three-times European champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz from Poland and 2009 WRC Jr champion Martin Prokop.

“I am definitely going to do my best. I know there is more competition this year for the class.

“I don’t know the pace of the international drivers, so I may lose some time in the beginning because I don’t plan to go crazy fast unless I really have to. So if I miscalculate, then we may find ourselves having to catch up and that may be too far out of reach,” said Patel.

Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Patel and co-driver Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta finished eighth overall and second in the then WRC3 category last year. Compatriot Onkar Rai won the class.

“This year is likely to be more challenging but we plan to take it stage by stage as we revise our strategy. You know it is a long rally to get it all out once,” he added.

Patel will lead the Kenyan pack in the WRC category along with Aakil Virani, Amaanraj Singh Rai and Piero Cannobio.

Safari rally will start with a shakedown on Wednesday before crews head to the Nairobi Super Special stage at Kasarani.

There will be three days of competitive stages in Naivasha.