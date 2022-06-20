Embassy Pool Championship 2022:

7 th – 8 th July

– 8 July At Embassy Lounge, Jinja (Former Queens Palace)

*Registration fee: 31,000/=

The Embassy Pool Championship will return to the Uganda sporting scene after a year absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The two-day championship will cue –off on 7th July and wind down on the subsequent day.

The last edition was won by Simon “The Computer” Lubulwa in 2019.

Registration for this tournament is Shs. 31,000/= per person with a target of 128 players, according to the chief organizing official, Presley Wandera.

Registration is 31,000/= via MTN mobile money 0779390671 and Airtel Money 0703984747. Alternatively, one can pay Shs 30,000/= if registered at any of the Embassy Lounge branches in Jinja city, Iganga Camp David, Busia, Tororo (Crystal Hotel), Mbale and Lira (Florena Hotel). Presley Wandera, organizer Embassy Pool Championship

Cash prizes:

The top five performers will receive varying cash monies depending on their final positions.

The winner is expected to pocket Shs. 1,000,000/= and the runners up will take Shs. 500,000/=.

The third placed player shall take Shs. 250,000/=, 100,000/= for the fourth and Shs. 50,000/= for the fifth placed player.

After the event in Jinja, there will be similar tournaments in Busia (August 2022) and Mbale (September 2022).

Besides Embassy Lounge, the other partners are Uganda Breweries Limited under Tusker Malt and Haris International.