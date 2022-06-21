Crested Cranes head coach George Lutalo has on Tuesday morning announced the final squad that will represent Uganda at the forthcoming TotalEnergies Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Lutalo confirmed a list of 26 players in a press conference held at FUFA House, Mengo.

The final squad comprises of three goalkeepers including, seven defenders, six midfielders and ten forwards.

The surprise omission for many has been striker Juliet Nalukenge who features for Cyprus outfit Apollon Ladies FC.

Lutalo dismissed rumours that Nalukenge has been left out due to indiscipline.

“That is a lie. Juliet Nalukenge is a very disciplined player but all I can say is she is still a young girl that needs our support and we don’t have to rush her.”

The contingent will depart Uganda for Morocco on Wednesday Morning (4AM) and the team will have a ten-day training camp in Marrakesh.

Uganda is in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Burkina Faso and Senegal.

Crested Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers

Ruth Aturo (Katkan Tyovaen Palloillija FC, Finland), Vanessa Edith Karungi (B93, Denmark), Daisy Nakaziro(Uganda Martyrs H/S Lubaga, Uganda)

Defenders

Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim LFC, Uganda), Sumaya Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC,Uganda), Yudaya Nakayenze (Lindey Wilson College, USA), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim LFC, Uganda), Margret Namirimu (She Corporate FC, Uganda), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School, WFC, Uganda), Lukia Namubiru (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda)

Midfielders

Hasifah Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC,Uganda), Joan Nabirye (Vihiga Queens, Kenya), Phionah Nabbumba(She Corporate FC, Uganda), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC, Uganda), Shamirah Nalugya (Kampala Queens, Uganda), Sheeba Zalwango (FC Amani, DR Congo), Tracy Jones Akiror (AFC Ann Arbor)

Forwards

Viola Nambi (FC Dornbirn Ladies, Austria), Sandra Nabweteme (Unattached), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves FC, Uganda), Ritah Kivumbi (Mallbackens IF, Sweden), Fauzia Najjemba (BIIK Shymkent, Kazakhstan), Joanita Ainembabazi (Rines SS WFC, Uganda), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Margret Kunihira (Kampala Queens, Uganda), Zaina Nandede (Kampala Queens, Uganda)