2022 Nkumba Volleyball Open:

Different Winners:

Primary Schools:

Boys : African Children Choir

: African Children Choir Girls: African Children Choir

Institutions:

Men: Ndejje University

Secondary Schools:

Boys : Standard High Zana

: Standard High Zana Girls: Rubaga Girls School

Clubs:

Men: OBB

OBB Women: KCCA

Corporate:

Centenary Bank

The 2022 Nkumba Volleyball Open successfully climaxed at the Entebbe – road based main campus.

This two-day annual championship drew clubs in the various clusters ranging from primary schools, secondary level, universities, clubs and corporate family.

In the primary schools category, African Children Choir Primary school won both the boys and girls gender.

Rubaga Girls (dressed in all blue) against Ubuntu (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nkumba University raids a powerful attack towards Ndejje University. Nkumba lost 3-0 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ndejje University won the university men category, overcoming hosts Nkumba University 3-1.

Standard High Zana won the boys’ secondary schools’ category as Rubaga Girls School took the girls’ trophy.

Spurred by instrumental players as Hussein Ojema (receiver attacker), Hassan Odongo (setter), Michael Magwko (attacker), Emma Atee (opposite), Constant Musana (center player) and Bernard Ochieng (center player), among others, Standard High School overcame Ubuntu 3-0 and 3-1 during the only two games played.

Rubaga Girls School came top over Ubuntu 3-1 and 3-0 in the two matches played as well.

OBB blocks against Sport-S in the men club final. OBB won 3-1 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Clubs:

OBB overcame Sport-S men 3-1 in an epic finale. Sport-S was also on the losing side in the women category, falling 3-1 to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

“We handled and planned game per game. I thank the players and management as well as our fans for the collective teamwork that spurred us to the victory” Omuriwe Buyungo, head coach at KCCA revealed.

Centenary men corporate team attacks in the Corporate final (Credit: David Isabirye)

Centenary Bank won the corporate category.

The Nkumba Volleyball Open is open of the historic tournaments on the calendar of Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF).

This year’s tournament drew a capacity passionate crowd and was played over two days.

The only grey patch was the limited number of teams that graced this tournament.

The tournament was organized by the management of Nkumba University under the Games and Sports Union headed by Joseph Muyiira.

KCB Bank Uganda and Crown Beverages Limited are some of the partners that supported the smooth running of this tournament that has been played in over a decade.