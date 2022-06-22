

Sebastian Ogier admits this year’s Kenya Safari Rally will present a whole different mix compared to last year.

Ogier scrapped through mechanical mishaps to clinch victory after long-time leader Thierry Neuville dropped out of the rally on the last day of the event last year.

It could be different fortunes this time round, he says.

“Safari rally is a big challenge where you cannot target any result.

“The hope is always to go for a win. But we know it is the most unpredictable and challenging event on the calendar. It challenges both the car and the drivers.

“It is going to be tough on us, but for sure we are going to fight for the win and we try to stay out of trouble,” said Ogier.

Sebastien Ogier Credit: Roberto Saavedra

The eight-time World Rally champion is currently running selected events for the Toyota Gazoo Racing. For the Frenchman, the Safari rally was a must-attend.

“I chose Safari rally for many reasons. Of course, the memory of the win is nice but also the welcome from the people is such an amazing feeling to have. That was a good reason to come back.

Safari Rally will be the third rally for the Frenchman this season.