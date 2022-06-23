Boxing Survival Series (A & B Promotions):

Only a few hours remain to the long awaited fight between Uganda’s pugilist Catherine Nanziri and Tanzania counterpart Sadra Mohamed on Friday, 24th June 2022 at PTC Hotel in Bulenga, a suburb of Kampala city.

The official weigh-in for this particular fight and a couple of enticing undercards was held at the exact venue on the eve of the fight.

Catherine Nanziri weighed in 51.07 Kg, slightly heavier than Mohamed at 51.05 Kg.

Catherine Nanziri (left) faces off Tanzania’s Sadra Mohammed in the main fight at PTC Bar Lounge, Bulenga (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Olympian expressed the desire to get the work faster in her second professional fight.

“I have prepared well for this fight. I will do less talking as I wait for the real action in the ring. I want a faster job done (bringing down the Tanzanian)” Nanziri revealed.

Nanziri, an aggressive female fighter has been undergoing vigorous training under coaches Emmanuel Kibuuka Busagwa and Henry Majwega.

Sadra Mohammed during the weigh-in at PTC Bar Lounge, Bulenga (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Tanzanian who is fighting for the fifth time in the professional ranks promised a spirited display.

“I will fight gallantly. My training has been good and will not be scared of the home crowd. I am ready to give my all” Mohammed who has fought four times (2 wins and losses apiece) remarked.

This fight for Nanziri is envisaged as a precursor ahead of a title fight before the dawn of the year.

Nanziri is under the A & B boxing promotions, a vivid firm managed by Akram Iga.

During her debut pro fight, Nanziri expectedly knocked out Tanzania’s Husnah Saydi Zamba in the first round at the MTN Omondi stadium in Lugogo on 1st April 2022.

Stanley Mugerwa weigh-ins at PTC Bar Lounge on Thursday, 23rd June 2022. He will battle Tom Muwanguzi (Credit: David Isabirye)

Undercards:

To spice up the evening, nine undercard fights have been lined up.

The biggest of them is a super Welter weight bout between Stanley Mugerwa against Tom Muwanguzi.

Mugerwa weighed in at 63.3 Kg compared to Muwanguzi’s 69.7 Kg.

Joshua Male and Saidi Chako (right) during the official weigh-in at PTC Bar Lounge, Bulenga [Credit: David Isabirye]

Zzana based Joshua Male will be battling Jinja city’s Saidi Chako in the light heavy weight.

Male’s current weight is 81Kg and Chako stands at 82.0 Kg.

In the ladies’ Bantam weight, Grace Nabasumba (55.4 Kg) squares up against Rosette Nakigudde (55.3 Kg).

Martin “Paciquiao” Kasumba (53.3 Kg) takes on Jordan Kawuuki (52.9 Kg) during the Bantam weight category.

Bosco Mbowa (62.0 Kg) is heavier than Sowali Ssentongo (57.8Kg).

Fans will access the venue (PTC Bulenga) at 10,000/= (Ordinary), 20,000/= (VIP) and 100,000/= for the VVIP cluster.

The fights are exclusively powered by Swatt Security Limited, Peace Via Dialogue, Fist of Hope Foundation, Ben Subaru, Bernard & Florence Buzabo Foundation, Phenomenal Fitness, Fists of Hope Foundation, Zana Mixed Secondary School, Gloves & Glory Uganda Boxing Foundation and Recycle for Good among others.

Undercard Fights: