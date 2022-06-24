Sportsmen world over will boldly attest to varying testimonials in the pathway of their respective careers.

From organic natural growth and development, some are inspired to embark on sporting careers and others are simply “Johnny-come-lately” characters.

Uganda’s Squash player Paul Kasirye Kadoma, 35, ironically does not affiliate to any of the clusters aforementioned.

Kasirye started his Squash career relatively young, as a teen aged 16 years.

On a construction site where he used to work as a site, it happened to be a Squash club where he volunteered first as a ball boy and later learnt the basics of the game before he commenced active playing.

Today, Kasirye is ranks among the top Squash players in Uganda and shall be representing at the forthcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

“I vividly recall my humble beginning” he opens up.

“I was a porter on a construction site as we were building the Divine Providence Health Club in Ntinda. Little did I know that I would later learn Squash and play it. Where the club was complete, I stayed at there and helped the players who often came around to play. I picked interest and learnt the game. The rest is now history” the father of two adds.

Paul Kasirye Kadoma wheels off his laggage at Entebbe International Airport from Belgium and Germany during international events in 2018 Credit:

Background:

Kadoma was born on 2nd September 1987 to Christopher Mukabi and Deziranta Nazziwa in Busiro, Kakiri as the fifth born child in the family of 12.

He studied at Jeeza Primary School (along Mityana road) until primary six class before he painfully dropped out due to lack of school fees.

Turning point:

Kadoma started playing Squash in 2005 with the assistance of coach Derrick Banyu at Divine Providence Health Club in Bukoto, Kampala city.

“After I assisted in the construction of Divine Providence Health Club – Bukoto, I stayed back to see what was going to take place there. Squash was one of the games that I picked interest in. I learnt how to play and would practice almost every day” he recalls.

Ian Kajubu Rukunya with Paul Kasirye Kadoma (right) at Kampala Club Limited [Credit: David Isabirye]

Special praise to Squash:

Kadoma is full of praise to the game of Squash for the doors opened to him in life.

From networking, earning money and winning trophies, Kadoma has also traveled extensively as well as engaged in training upcoming talents as Steven Banayo, Elijah Kasirye and Nick Mukalu.

“I do not know where I would have been without Squash. I have met so many influential people in my life through Squash. I have traveled to countries that I think I would not have reached without this game. I have also managed to earn money, bought land, built a house and looked after my family as well” Kadoma who traveled to Belgium for the Fitlink Open in 2019 remarks.

Kadoma recalls his best Squash game in the 2017 Parkland Open final against an opponent from Pakistan as he majestically won the championship.

The most difficult encounter was also in Kenya during the Mombasa Open in the quarter-final loss to Zambian Kelvin Ndlovu.

Kadoma is blessed with two sons; Elijah Kasirye, 7 and 9-year old Nick Mukalu.

He reserves special time to teach his sons the basics of Squash as they follow the father’s line of profession.

On any day, he would prefer a well prepared meal of rice, matooke and fresh fish with water.

Kadoma is part of the three-man team that Uganda will send to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

L-R: Raymond Michael Kawooya, Paul Kasirye Kadoma and Ian Kajubu Rukunya at Kampala Club Ltd before flag off [Credit: David Isabirye]

The other two players are Ian Kajubu Rukunya and Michael Raymond Kawooya.

The trio is now camped at Rock Classic Hotel in Tororo for residential training as they fine tune for the Commonwealth Games.

This will be the third time that Kadoma is part of team Uganda at the Commonwealth Games after representation in 2014 Glasgow (Scotland) and 2018 Gold Coast (Australia).

Detailed Profile: