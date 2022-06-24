The Uganda Skateboarding Union (USU) joined the rest of the world to celebrate the international world skateboarding day on 21st June 2022.

The celebrations in Uganda were held at the Skate park in Kitintale, Kampala city.

There was showcasing of the various thrilling skateboarding skills and styles from the participants across the various age brackets.

The ever jovial Nakawa Municipality member of parliament Hon. Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga was chief guest as he lit the mood with lively jokes and dances.

Hope Mugyenyi speaks during the world skateboarding day

Hope Mugyenyi, the USU president lauded the recent cooperation with the French Embassy that she envisages as a bold stepping stone towards the growth of the game in Uganda.

Mugyenyi perhaps appealed to the Government of Uganda for more support as they have set targets towards the development of this sport with the Paris 2024 Olympics in France coming up.

Our recent partnership with the French Embassy lifted up the game of Skateboarding and it was a major boost. We however appeal to the Government of Uganda to come up and support as we spread this game to the countryside in various districts of Uganda. Out target is having a great team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Hope Mugyenyi, the Uganda Skateboarding Union (USU) president

Uganda young skaterboarders

Legislator Balimwezo joined the young skateboarders in a dance as Pastor Bugembe’s “Katonda Yabadde Mweno’ensonga” song played aloud.

Hon. Balimwezo promised support from Parliament in the development process of Skateboarding.

Skateboarding is one of the games that bring youths together and active. As Parliament, we shall support this game at all times. This is a sport that in developed countries is used as a means of transport as well with developed road network system. Hon. Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga, MP Nakawa Municipality

Skateboarding officials with traditional dancers

Regular competitions and clubs:

Uganda Skateboarding Union has a bold plan to establish clubs and regular competitions in a bid to keep the game alive and active.

Jackson Mubiru, the founding director of the Union believes this task ought to be undertaken first with mindset change from many people about skateboarding generally as regards its safety.

“First, we have to change to a positive mindset change and mentality towards this game. Then, we have plans of establishing skateboarding clubs and regular competitions. There are also plans for the league” Mubiru noted.

Hope Mugyenyi speaks to the guests and skateboarders

USU general secretary Cynthia Kemigisha asserts that more facilities will definitely grow this game across leaps and bounds.

“Facilities for skateboarding remain key in the growth of this game. Whereas most can be permanent, others can also be portable. These can be acquired with the full support of National Council of Sports (NCS) and other partners on board” Kemigisha reasoned.

Uganda has two major skateboarding parks in Kitintale and another in Jinja city.