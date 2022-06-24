12th Junior Woodball championship:

Saturday, 25 th June 2022

June 2022 St Maria Goretti Secondary School, Katende

For the 12th year running, the ICPAU Junior woodball championship will hit on the menu of Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF).

The day-long event will be hosted by St Maria Goretti Secondary School, Katende on Saturday, 25th June 2022.

CPA Uganda has once come on board with a sponsorship package worth Shs. 15,000,000 as announce earlier during the week.

CPA presents a Shs 15,000,000 dummy cheque to Uganda Woodball Federation officials

Uganda Woodball President Paul Mark Kayongo (left) recieves a dummy cheque from ICPAU’s Julian Namale Muweesi

The hosts (St Maria Goretti S.S.S, Katende) will be joined by other secondary schools as well as primary schools.

ICPAU’s Julian Namale Muweesi is delighted for the association with Uganda Woodball Federation over the years.

ICPAU has supported 11 editions of the ICPAU Junior Woodball Championship and is proud to be associated with the sport. We are intentional about nurturing talent among the young people. Sports is an avenue for training students in key attributes and values such as responsibility, teamwork and discipline and that’s why we support. Julian Namale Muweesi, ICPAU official

The press conference during which CPA Uganda announced their sponsorship to Uganda Woodball Federation for the Juniors’ championship

According to the program released by the Uganda Woodball Federation, the teams are expected to arrive as early as 7 AM ahead of the registration, official practice sessions and aerobics.

That will be followed by the briefing of players from the UWbF chief referee before the anthems (UWbF, Uganda and East Africa), prayer and tee-off.

The competitions proper will tee-off by 9 AM and wind up by 3:20 PM with the games teachers’ event.

Primary and secondary school students will take place in the 2022 CPA Schools’ championship at St Maria Goretti Katende (Photo: David Isabirye)

By 3:30 PM, there will be speeches from region coordinators, chairperson schools’ commission, head teacher St Maria Goretti S.S – Katende, president UWbF, representative of sponsors (ICPAU) and the chief guest.

Then, the technical team will take over the awards ceremony to crown the best on the day with certificates and trophies.