12th Junior Woodball championship:
- Saturday, 25th June 2022
- St Maria Goretti Secondary School, Katende
For the 12th year running, the ICPAU Junior woodball championship will hit on the menu of Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF).
The day-long event will be hosted by St Maria Goretti Secondary School, Katende on Saturday, 25th June 2022.
CPA Uganda has once come on board with a sponsorship package worth Shs. 15,000,000 as announce earlier during the week.
The hosts (St Maria Goretti S.S.S, Katende) will be joined by other secondary schools as well as primary schools.
ICPAU’s Julian Namale Muweesi is delighted for the association with Uganda Woodball Federation over the years.
ICPAU has supported 11 editions of the ICPAU Junior Woodball Championship and is proud to be associated with the sport. We are intentional about nurturing talent among the young people. Sports is an avenue for training students in key attributes and values such as responsibility, teamwork and discipline and that’s why we support.Julian Namale Muweesi, ICPAU official
According to the program released by the Uganda Woodball Federation, the teams are expected to arrive as early as 7 AM ahead of the registration, official practice sessions and aerobics.
That will be followed by the briefing of players from the UWbF chief referee before the anthems (UWbF, Uganda and East Africa), prayer and tee-off.
The competitions proper will tee-off by 9 AM and wind up by 3:20 PM with the games teachers’ event.
By 3:30 PM, there will be speeches from region coordinators, chairperson schools’ commission, head teacher St Maria Goretti S.S – Katende, president UWbF, representative of sponsors (ICPAU) and the chief guest.
Then, the technical team will take over the awards ceremony to crown the best on the day with certificates and trophies.