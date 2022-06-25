Kalle Rovanperä yet again survived the Safari rally torment to stay top going into Sunday’s final day of the Kenya Safari rally.

The afternoon rain threw to the crews yet another tough challenge with wet stages that saw many suffer with loss of grip.

However, Rovanperä impressively maintained a clean run to go 40.3 seconds clear of Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans.

Elfyn Evans | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

“It was quite a big job just to stay on the road today. There is no grip in the mud here and sometimes there is so much water that it’s hard to get through,” said Rovanperä.

“I realized straight away it was slippery and I tried to be a bit more clever in places where I saw other drivers’ lines going wide or something. Basically, I just tried to keep it clean,” he added.

The Finn now leads a Toyota lineup that has secured first to fourth position going into the final test.

Elfyn Evans was lucky on the day when he survived being taken out after his Yaris touched a tree in SS10.

Takamoto Katsuta | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe Sebastien Ogier | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

He would finish second followed by Takamoto Katsuta while Sebastien Ogier’s fight keeps him with the top four.

It was a grueling day for Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak who faced retirements through day two.

Ott Tanak | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe Thierry Neuville | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Despite the dropout on the day, Neuville maintains fifth position with Oliver Solberg in sixth who equally suffered on the day.

Craig Breen’s had a share of the day with suspension issues finishing in seventh position.

The crews will cover six stages on Sunday before the actual winner is announced.