

Maxine Wahome was beyond belief on making it to the final finish of the grueling Kenya Safari rally.

Wahome who is under the FIA young star programme led all Ford Fiesta Rally3 cars to a historical victory, becoming the first Kenyan female to win the WRC support category.

“I was speechless and excited after finishing the event. And also knowing that I am the first Kenyan female to win the category. I am still speechless,” said the excited Wahome.

Maxine Wahome’s Ford Fiesta R3 | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

While the rest of the crews in the category had a harsh share of the Safari, Wahome kept it clean and neat throughout the four days event to win by 25 minutes and 27 seconds ahead of Jeremy Wahome.

“My goal has always been consistency. From my first event last year, my focus was to finish. It is from that I get to learn so many things about rallying and improving my skills. And that’s why I’m here,” she said.

Maxine Wahome and Murage Waigwa (Courtesy Photo)

More remarkable in the weekend’s event, Wahome was changing wheels from a Subaru to Ford Fiesta Rally3 car for the first time.

“The car was completely different from what I was used to. From a right-hand Subaru to a Ford with different gears and many more. And I didn’t have time to test it.

“The mission was to make it through the stages steadily to get it to the finish and learn more about the car. The gap was already big and it got me this,” she added.

Wahome is expected to race the Ford Fiesta Rally3 car for the Africa Rally Championship.