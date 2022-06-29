The Uganda National Boxing team (Bombers) have intensified their preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The national boxing team entered a residential camp at Forest Park in Buloba to sharpen up their bodies for the games slated to start on 27th July until the 7th August 2022.

This team has one female, Teddy Nakimuli and five males; team captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa, Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Junior, Jonah Kyobe, Owen Kibira and Yusuf Nkobeza.

Joshua Tukamuhebwa (red) against Pius Siriro in the Elite Light Welter Weight during the Uganda Boxing Champions League

All these players were selected from the on-going Uganda Boxing Champions League that recently got a sponsorship boost from Sting brand, a product of Crown Beverages Limited.

There three coaches handling the team in Patrick Lihanda, Lawrence Kalyango and Abdul Tebazalwa.

Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi confirmed that the team is in Buloba and in great shape.

“After we got the funding from National Council of Sports (NCS), we took the team to Forest Park – Buloba. The preparations are on-going well under three experienced coaches and we hope the team shall prepare well” Muhangi revealed.

The National Exhibition Centre in Solihull will host the boxing event.

Uganda eyes medals at the Commonwealth Games in all the 11 disciplines that will be fielded.

Besides boxing, Uganda will also be ably represented in squash, athletics, netball, Table Tennis (females only), cycling, swimming, weightlifting, rugby and badminton.

Uganda has won a total of 34 Olympic medals overall, 8 gold, 10 silver and 16 bronze.