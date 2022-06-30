The National Council of Sports (NCS) has cautioned the various sports associations and federations on proper accountability of the Government funding effective the 2022-2023 financial year.

NCS sounded the warning drums during the capacity building workshop with the heads and financial managers of the national sports federations/associations held at Copper Chimney, Lugogo on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

This workshop was addressed by Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, general secretary of NCS (also the chief accounting officer to the Government), chairperson Ambrose Tashobya, the accountant general as well as officials from the office of the auditor general and commissioner policy and planning (Ministry of Education and Sports).

Ambrose Tashobya, NCS Chairman

Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel shares something with an accountant

The participants were taken through various sessions of financial management during the day-long workshop.

These sessions centered around the overview of financial management, procedures and systems in government of Uganda, importance of accountability, integrity and internal controls in recognized national sports federations/associations, as well as the significance of planning and budgeting.

Barnabas Ssebuyungo, CEO Uganda Dancesport Federation

“It is very important you plan for the finances that you are to receive, budget then make wise spending. Otherwise, failure to follow the set guidelines may land some of you in serious trouble” Ogwel appealed.

NCS chairperson Tashobya called for honesty in the contribution to the sports sub-sector by streamlining proper financial management.

FUFA Finance Director Julian Namuganga listens during the workshop at Copper Chimney Restaurant

Handball’s president Shillah Richardson Agonzibwe

“As we make a meaningful contribution to the sports sub-sector, we call for honesty souls. We are sharing information to build capacity with national sports federations/associations by streamlining financial management. The different associations ought to have their members execute collective roles. The associations should also interact with NCS often” Tashobya revealed.

The accountant general educated the members about planning framework, budgeting and its cycles (preparation, planning, approvals, execution, reporting and cash flow), legal framework and its systems, among others.

For starters, the parliament of Uganda approved the total budget for the sports sub-sector for the 2022-2023 financial year at a tune of Shs 47 billion.

Of this money, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) was ring fenced for Shs 17 billion.

Federations’ representatives keenly listen to the proceedings

Athletics, Boxing and netball will each take Shs 3 billion.

Basketball, Rugby, Cricket, Motorsport and Paralympics will share Shs 6 billion.

Badminton, Volleyball, Chess, Cycling, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Kickboxing, Pool, Swimming, Tennis, Table Tennis, University Sports, Woodball, Squash will share Shs 3 billion.

Wrestling, Ludo, Lacrosse, Fencing, American Football, Kabaddi, Darts, Archery, Taekwondo, Gymnastics, rowing and 16 other federations have to share Sh900m.