Professional golfer Amos Fredrick Kamya has earned a coaching and teaching pro job at the Boston Black Golf Association (BBGA) in the United States of America (USA).

Kamya, also a champion of the Uganda Amateur Golf Open (2006) and former Uganda national golf team head coach will duly serve for Boston Black Golf Association in the two capacities.

This association based is in Waltham, Massachusetts state.

Members of the Boston Black Golf Association with Amos Fredrick Kamya (in black jacket)

They appointed the Ugandan for his experience and unquestionable commitment towards work.

As the head coach of BBGA and teaching pro, Kamya will impart his vast knowledge of the game and rich skills to the golfers.

Kamya was born and bred in Entebbe and studied at Entebbe Secondary School for his ordinary and advanced levels of education.

He was then enrolled at Northlink College, Bellville South Cape Town in South Africa where he graduated before returning in 2006.

Amos Fredrick Kamya (left)

During the same year (2006), he won the prestigious Uganda Amateur Golf Open at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala and was runners up to the South Africa Students’ championship the following year.

This was the open ticket to professional golf before earning a job at the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) as the head coach of the Uganda national golf team.

He is best remembered for guiding team Uganda to three East African Golf Challenge titles in 2009, 2010 and 2014.

Under his guidance, Uganda also won the Africa Zone IV golf championship in 2015.

For starters, the Boston Black Golf Association was established in 2020, by the president Michael Gaines.

Michael Gaines, Boston Black Golf Association president

“I wanted to create a place of fellowship for my golf-loving Brothers and Sisters and providing access to everything golf has to offer” Gaines remarks about the purpose of this association.

It is a diverse and growing community of golfers focused on fellowship(fun), connections (networking), support and community thro Their mission spells out in bold; “Through the game of golf, inspire fellowship, inclusivity, and support for one another while enjoying friendly competition.”

Initiation and membership is by invitation only at a cost of $300 with current members paying a renewal fee of $175.

Meanwhile, the BBGA tournament will be held on July 16th 2022 at the Pine Hills Golf club (Nicklaus course) in Plymouth.